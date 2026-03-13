The basketball courts at Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion sit less than a 60-second walk apart. Two venues, two courts, easy access for hoops fans wanting to consume as much of the girls basketball state tournament as possible this week.

Unless the objective is to watch all the elite point guards in action. That’s a problem.

There are too many for one person to observe without missing somebody.

Spend a few days at the showcase event and it’s clear that Minnesota is a province of point guards. College coaches in need of a floor leader would be wise to buy a ticket and take notes.

The headliner is Providence Academy’s Maddyn Greenway, the state’s all-time leading scorer, 2026 Strib Varsity All-Minnesota Player of the Year, McDonald’s All-America, Kentucky signee and nation’s 13th-ranked senior according to ESPN.

Also participating …

Duluth Marshall’s Chloe Johnson, the No. 3-rated recruit in the Class of 2028 national rankings and the most physically dominant player in the state.

And Hill-Murray’s Ashlee Wilson, one of the top eighth-graders in the country.