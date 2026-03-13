“She was one of the most selfless players there’s been,” Mathiowetz said. “Obviously the success she had at UConn was really cool to see nationwide. Looking at that and knowing her dream was just like mine when she was younger, and it can happen to anyone.”
I spent two full days at the tournament watching point guards specifically and sat in wonderment at their skill level, shot-making ability and confidence under pressure.
Greenway plays at a different speed than everyone else, and she has earned her reputation as a relentless competitor. Simply put, she’s an all-time great in Minnesota history.
Johnson stands 6 feet and can deadlift 300 pounds. She overpowers defenders with strength and skill. Just a sophomore, she will finish her career as an all-time great, too.
Mathiowetz scored 18 points in the first seven minutes in the Class 1A quarterfinals. Mayer Lutheran tried everything to stop her — face-guarding, double teams — but she still finished with 41 points.
Hill-Murray’s Wilson had a tough shooting performance in the Class 3A quarterfinals against Cretin-Derham Hall, but the eighth-grader’s response was the main takeaway. She kept shooting. She didn’t pout or retreat into a shell. Her skill for someone that age is something.
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