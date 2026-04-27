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Minnesota boys lacrosse team state rankings

Three undefeated teams hold the top three spots in the state’s top 10 poll.

Eden Prairie midfielder Braden Cole (4), right, shoots while being defended by East Ridge defender Aiden Huseboe (1) during a boys lacrosse game between Eden Prairie and East Ridge during the East vs. West Showdown at White Bear Lake Area High School in White Bear Lake, Minn. on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Eden Prairie won the game 9-8. ] LEILA NAVIDI • leila.navidi@startribune.com (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Farmington is the team to beat, according to the Minnesota State High School Boys Lacrosse Coaches Association, in the poll.

The Tigers are undefeated with three lopsided wins and another over a top 10 team.

Edina, the defending state champion, is off to a 2-1 start and sits at No. 6. The Hornets’ only loss has come to No. 2 ranked Stillwater.

Stillwater has wins over two top 10 teams. The Ponies will have their stiffest test to date this week when they welcome No. 3 East Ridge.

The Raptors, Rosemount (No. 5 in the poll), Moorhead (No. 8) and Wayzata (No. 9) are the other undefeated teams in the top 10.

Teams

1. Farmington (4-0)

2. Stillwater (5-0)

3. East Ridge (4-0)

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4. Minnetonka (4-1)

5. Rosemount (5-0)

6. Edina (2-1)

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7. Bloomington Jefferson (5-1)

8. Moorhead (3-0)

9. Wayzata (3-0)

10. Prior Lake (2-4)

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Joe Gunther

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