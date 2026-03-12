Live: Marshall looks to avenge 2025 championship loss against Benilde-St. Margaret’s

Skip to main content
The winner will face Stewartville in the Class 3A state championship. Meanwhile, Hillcrest Lutheran secured its spot in the Class 1A semifinal game against Mountain Iron-Buhl.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s (foreground) and Marshall warm up before tipoff at Williams Arena. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller, Cassidy Hettesheimer, Jim Paulsen and Olivia Hicks

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Welcome to Day 2 of the girls basketball state tournament. We’ll be here all day, updating this live report from Williams Arena (Class 4A and 3A) and Maturi Pavilion (Class 1A). Go here for today’s schedule, and catch up on yesterday’s recap . You can find stories and more on Strib Varsity’s Girls Basketball Hub and view the complete brackets for 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A.

Let’s have some fun:

1A: Hillcrest Lutheran Academy will face Mountain Iron-Buhl in semifinals

With a chorus of “I believe that we will win,” echoing onto the court, Hillcrest Lutheran secured its spot in the Class 1A semifinal game against Mountain Iron-Buhl with a 83-55 quarterfinal game against New Richland-H-E-G.

In the fast-paced game, Hillcrest Lutheran eighth-grader Elin Retzlaff was the difference-maker. She made 31 of the team’s total points and made all 18 of her attempted field goals.

Senior guard Gabrielle Schlaak led the Panthers with 20 points while making more than half of her attempted shots. She also made five of her eight attempted three-pointers.

— Olivia Hicks

3A: Marshall ties things up

With just over six minutes to play in the half, Marshall tied the game at 24 — all thanks to a pair of free throws from Danielle Nubile. The Tigers are on a 15-3 run, and the Red Knights have started picking up fouls, with four players with two a piece. The Red Knights have eight turnovers, while Marshall, with five, hasn’t coughed the ball up on this scoring streak.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

3A: Marshall settles in

Though Benilde-St. Margaret’s held a 21-16 lead halfway through the first half, the Tigers have found the start of a scoring touch. Senior guard Taleigha Bigler’s four steals have helped create a few of those Marshall scoring chances, and she leads the Tigers with five points.

The Red Knights are 4-for-6 from three-point range to start … and they’re still not making it easy for the Tigers on the other end. Freshman Kiera Willis chased down an unmarked Reese Drake, streaking into the paint, for a block from behind.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

3A: Benilde stifles to start

Good defensive start for the Red Knights, up 15-2 in the first half, with junior Pressley Watkins, senior Mira Wismer, junior Alivia Bell each picking up early steals, including Bell’s nice play to swat away a Tigers pass and assist Wismer in transition. Wismer stuffed another Tigers try in the paint and grabbed her own block. It’s tough to get past the Red Knights right now, forcing Marshall into a timeout just five minutes in.

Watkins leads the Red Knights with six points, sinking two of her three shots from deep.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

1A: Hillcrest Lutheran extends lead to 30+

New Richland-H-E-G and Hillcrest Lutheran are trading shots, but the Comets lead 68-36.

The Panthers got a spark Chloe Stork’s three-pointer, followed by Quinn Vanmaldeghem’s layup, but Hillcrest always came back. Senior Comet Ella Knutson is standing out this half with a layup followed by a three-pointer followed by another layup.

— Olivia Hicks

1A: Hillcrest continues shooting streak

New Richland-H-E-G started the second half with the momentum, something the Panthers desperately needed. Senior guard Gabrielle Schlaak opened things up with a three-pointer seven seconds in, but Hillcrest Lutheran Academy responded with Ella Knutson’s layup as the Comets continued to score.

Sophomore Aaveah Stender and eighth-grader Elin Retzlaff’s three-pointers extended Hillcrest Lutheran’s lead to 49-22.

— Olivia Hicks

3A: Marshall looks for revenge in 2025 championship rematch

Next up, we get to see whether No. 2 Benilde-St. Margaret’s or No. 3 Marshall will face No. 1 Stewartville in Saturday’s Class 3A championship game.

Ahead of this year’s tournament, Strib Varsity reporter Marcus Fuller dove into the interesting history between these two schools — on the basketball court, and on the volleyball court, where some of today’s players do double-duty.

That history includes Benilde-St. Margaret’s winning its third consecutive Class 3A basketball title by defeating Marshall 73-57 in last year’s basketball state championship game. These teams haven’t faced one another this year, teeing up a win-or-go-home rematch.

We’ve seen plenty of deep teams take the court at this year’s state tournament, but perhaps no squad challenges opponents to “pick your poison” like the five-time champ Red Knights (24-6). Seven Red Knights players have a season-high of 18 points or more, but no player averages more than 14 points per game. In an 88-53 quarterfinal win over No. 7 Rock Ridge on Wednesday, March 11, it was freshman Kiera Willis leading the way with 19 points and seven rebounds, followed by junior Sydney Friedley with 15 points and a team-high four assists, while senior Mira Wismer had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s (foreground) and Marshall warmed up before tipoff. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

That depth and variety has been their method to wining most of the year and helped them knock off the top-ranked team in Class 3A, Orono, in their section title game.Meanwhile, Marshall (26-4) is seeking its first state championship since the program won a pair in 2000 and 2001. The Tigers have finished runner-up five times since, including last season. All-Minnesota senior guard Reese Drake averages over 20 points per game, surrounded by a crew of talented teammates. In a 70-44 quarterfinal win over Totino-Grace, junior forward Avery Schneekloth led with 18 points, senior forward Avery Fahl put up 17 and Drake finished with 16 points and seven rebounds and assists. Senior guard Taleigh Bigler grabbed a team-high 14 boards.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

1A: Retzlaffs dominate first half

With a minute left in the first half, sophomore Elsa Retzlaff put up five points with a three-pointer followed by a layup for Hillcrest Lutheran. Her total came to 10 points, trailing behind eighth-grader Elin Retzlaff’s 18 points this half.

In a game that started with a constant back-and-forth pace, the Comets have found a strategy that works: attacking the basket and keeping the pressure on with repeated shots. Both teams are fast, but Hillcrest’s shots have been more accurate with 14 of the team’s 31 field goals finding the bottom of the net. Only five of New Richland-H-E-G’s 27 attempts have gone in.

— Olivia Hicks

Fifty years of girls basketball state championships

This year’s girls basketball state tournament is the 50th anniversary of the championship series conducted by the Minnesota State High School League for the sport.

This year’s state tournament also marks the 51st anniversary of the first championship season for girls basketball in Minnesota.

Here’s a quick history lesson:

In the early 1970s, girls basketball grew quickly statewide. By 1972, there were 172 teams, the next year 220. The 1974-75 school year saw more than 400 girls basketball teams competing — about half in the fall and half in the winter.

The 1974-75 school year saw two champions crowned in girls basketball. In March 1976, the first “official” state tournament — with two classes — was held at Met Sports Center in Bloomington. St. Paul Central (Class 2A) and Redwood Falls (Class 1A) were the first official champions.

Read more about the history of the tournament by Joel Rippel.

3A: Stewartville reaches first title game since 2023

Stewartville’s girls basketball program had never been to the state tournament until 2023, but now it will be playing in the title game for the second time in four seasons.

The top-seeded Tigers extended their win streak to 28 straight Thursday with a 65-51 victory against No. 4 Cretin-Derham Hall in the Class 3A semifinals. Seniors Audrey Shindelar and Jayci Rath combined for 36 points.

Rath, a St. Thomas recruit, scored 12 of her 20 points in the second half. She also finished 5-for-8 on three-pointers. Shindelar, a South Dakota State recruit, had 11 of her 16 points in the first half.

The Tigers (29-1), who lost to Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the 2023 Class 3A championship, will play Saturday against the winner of Marshall-BSM in the second semifinal Thursday at Williams Arena.

The Raiders (23-8), who were led by Madeleine Hamiel’s 15 points, will play in the third place game Saturday.

— Marcus Fuller

1A: Gabrielle Schlaak leads New Richland-H-E-G

New Richland-H-E-G is scrambling to bridge the gap against the Hillcrest Comets, thanks to senior guard Gabrielle Schlaak. She’s scored five points of the Panthers’ nine points.

But Hillcrest is proving difficult to catch. Eighth-grader Elin Retzlaff leads the team with 12 points. She’s made two of her four three-pointer attempts and is 4-of-8 from he floor.

Hillcrest leads 23-9 with six minutes left in the half.

— Olivia Hicks

1A: Hillcrest puts on the pressure early

Hillcrest Lutheran Academy scored first in this 1A quarterfinal game with senior Elsa Retzlaff’s layup. Eighth-grader Elin Retzlaff followed with a shot before it was New Richland-H-E-G’s turn to put points on the board. Senior guard Gabrielle Schlaak’s three-pointer.

It’s a close start to the game with Hillcrest leading 10-7.

— Olivia Hicks

1A: The secret behind Mountain Iron-Buhl’s one-loss season

Mountain Iron-Buhl had a near-perfect regular season, with its only loss to Class 3A Rock Ridge. The Rangers knew they had put in the work all year and brought that mentality to the big stage at Maturi Pavilion for a 75-62 state quarterfinal game against Braham on Thursday, March 12.

“They put in a lot of time, they’re all playing year round, they all put in extra time shooting and they’ve earned it,” coach Jeff Buffetta said. “It’s one of those things that it’s just not a given to get here. They’ve earned the right to get here. When you have moments like this — we haven’t had a lot of moments like this — you have to be able to handle it mentally and physically.”

The team came out swinging in the first half, leading 53-22, but that form waned in the second as the Braham Bombers pressed to close the gap.

“We could have handled it better, but it’s an experience and it comes back tomorrow,” Buffetta said.

Mountain Iron-Buhl Girls Basketball coach Jeff Buffetta reacts to a play in the second half at Maturi Pavilion. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

No one was more motivated to win than game top-scorer and senior guard Aniyah Thomas. Her 22 game points not only kept the team afloat, but she was a key figure in keeping the team steady when things got tight.

“When it started getting closer, we started kind of just getting frantic with the ball and throwing it,” Thomas said. “My role was to try to help my team calm down, control the floor, control the pace of the game and just make the easy pass and move the ball, because something’s going to be open if we keep running our offense.”

When the pressure got to the team, Thomas reminded herself of the senior girls in leadership roles when she was at state previously.

“I was working hard for those minutes the previous years,” Thomas said. “I was able to play a few minutes here and there and just gave it my all within those minutes to help the older girls and let the older girls do their thing. But now it’s kind of my turn. So I think that’s just a full circle moment.”

— Olivia Hicks

3A: Stewartville’s three-point shooting helps get separation

Stewartville’s defense was the story of the first half to stay in control against Cretin-Derham Hall in Thursday’s Class 3A semifinals.

It was offense that gave the Tigers a double-digit lead to start the second half.

Audrey Shindelar, Jayci Rath and Leah Hebl hit three-pointers for Stewartville to take a 43-32 lead midway through the second half. The Raiders had held the Tigers to just 1-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc in the first half.

In Wednesday’s quarterfinal win vs. Willmar, Stewartville shot 8-for-22 from long distance, including Shindelar’s four three-pointers.

— Marcus Fuller

3A: Stewartville holds off CDH surge before halftime

Stewartville threatened to stretch its lead to double figures a few times in the first half of Thursday’s Class 3A semifinals, but Cretin-Derham Hall stayed in the fight.

Audrey Shindelar, who had a game-high 11 points in the first half, broke down a few defenders for a layup to make it 23-15 Tigers with just under three minutes left. CDH freshman Isabella Deleeuw scored back-to-back layups to make it a four-point margin.

Shindelar scored again late in the first half to give Stewartville a seven-point advantage, but Raiders freshman Madeleine Hamiel muscled in a basket — plus the foul — with nine seconds remaining. Hamiel, who didn’t have her first field goal until the 3:09 mark, finished off the three-point play to pull within 28-24 at halftime.

The Raiders impressively stayed within striking distance after Stewartville held them to 31% shooting from the field (10-for-32) in the first half.

— Marcus Fuller

1A, Pregame: New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva vs Hillcrest Lutheran Academy

No. 5 seed New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (27-3) is preparing to tip off against No. 4 seed Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (28-2) here at Maturi Pavilion.

The winner plays Mountain Iron-Buhl in the semifinals.

The two have yet to meet this season and both will look to their top-scorers to be the difference makers. For New Richland-H-E-G, twin sisters Camryn and Quinn Vanmaldeghem lead with Camryn’s 29.3 points per game and Quinn’s 13.8 rebounds per game.

It’s Hillcrest Lutheran Academy’s maiden tournament visit and the No. 4 seed will attempt to make a strong first impression. The Comets are led by eighth-grader Elin Retzlaff’s 16 points per game average.

The action will begin shortly, so stay tuned for updates.

— Olivia Hicks

1A: Mountain Iron-Buhl punches ticket to semifinals

After a regular season with only one loss, the Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers have extended their winning ways with a 75-62 Class 1A quarterfinal victory over Braham. The game was even closer compared to the last time the two met, with just a 13-point gap compared to the win in January by 16 points.

Aniyah Thomas and Paige Norman led the team in points with 22 points for Thomas and 15 for Norman, but Braham junior guard Morgan Rysdam led the entire game with 32 points.

The Rangers will compete in the semifinals on Friday, March 13 at 12 p.m. for a shot at playing in the final.

— Olivia Hicks

Mountain Iron-Buhl junior Brenna Tiedeman, 16, cheers at the end of the game at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

3A: CDH goes on lengthy scoring drought

Cretin-Derham Hall went from having one of its best offensive starts of the season to the worst.

The Tigers forced CDH to shoot 5-for-22 from the field to start today’s Class 3A semifinals. The Raiders also went on a four-minute scoring drought, which finally ended with a rainbow shot from Gabriella Hoban to make it 11-8 at the 8:37 mark.

Freshman Madeleine Hamiel had 34 points vs. Hill-Murray, but she didn’t score her first points until two free throws with 7:13 left in the first half. Hamiel was 0-for-4 from the field with her team trailing 21-13 with 4 ½ minutes left in the half. The Raiders blitzed Hill-Murray in the Class 3A quarterfinals with a 19-point victory while shooting 52%, but they were shooting just 23% late in the first half on Thursday afternoon vs. Stewartville.

— Marcus Fuller

1A: Braham’s Morgan Rysdam leads game in points

Of any player from either roster, it’s Braham junior guard Morgan Rysdam who is finding her groove this half. She’s the top scorer out of any player with 32 points this game. She’s made 10 of her 16 field goal attempts.

The Mountain Iron-Buhl student section unsuccessfully tried to knock Rysdam off her game with shouts of “Morgan! Morgan! Morgan!” as she closed MIB’s lead to 72-61.

— Olivia Hicks

3A: Defensive battle to start Class 3A semifinals

Stewartville and Cretin-Derham Hall scored 73 and 84 points in their quarterfinal victories, respectively, on Wednesday, March 11. The scoring wouldn’t come as easily in the next round, though.

Both teams brought hard-nosed and physical defense into today’s semifinals. That resulted in CDH and Stewartville combining to shoot 3-for-14 from the field to start, which included missing their first five shots.

The Tigers scored their second field goal of the game on a layup from Leah Hebl to take a 7-6 lead. What’s helped is going 3-for-6 from the free throw line up to that point.

Cretin-Derham Hall’s Madelein Hamiel and Stewartville’s Audrey Shindelar combined for 60 points in the quarterfinals, but they’ve started today’s game with a total of three points on combined 1-for-5 shooting with just under 12 minutes left in the first half.

— Marcus Fuller

1A: Morgan Rysdam and Aniyah Thomas trade shots

Aniyah Thomas (2) of Mountain Iron-Buhl makes a three pointer in the second half. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Both Mountain Iron-Buhl and Braham had trouble connecting passes in what felt like a slow crawl of a game halfway through the second half. Senior Ranger Aniyah Thomas’ pass to junior Paige Norman went wide, and Braham’s lineup couldn’t seem to find each other on the court.

But that changed when Braham junior guard Morgan Rysdam’s three-pointer lit a fire. The shot was quickly met by back-to-back three-pointers thrown by Thomas.

The score sits at 66-40.

— Olivia Hicks

1A: Mountain Iron-Buhl stomps out any Braham momentum

Junior guard Morgan Rysdam opened the second half with a three-pointer, assisted by Jenna Beck. The Braham Bombers successfully prevented any points from the Mountain Iron-Buhl roster for nearly two minutes after the start of the half.

At the 15:24 mark, however, the Rangers were able to stretch their lead to 55-27 with Izzy Wiitta’s shot finding the basket.

— Olivia Hicks

1A: Top-scoring duo Paige Norman and Aniyah Thomas lead first half

Junior guard Anna Holmstrom may lead the team in points per game this season for Mountain Iron-Buhl, but junior Paige Norman and senior Aniyah Thomas are the standouts in this game so far, making up over half of the Rangers’ 53 first-half points. Braham has scored 22 points total.

Norman’s 15 points are just ahead of Thomas’ 14. The junior is 3-for-3 from beyond the arc while Thomas is shooting 75% from the field — completing six of eight shots.

The Braham Bombers looked to top-scorer Morgan Rysdam for points leadership. With eight points, the junior guard completed two of her four attempted three-pointers but couldn’t compete with the Rangers’ control of the first half.

— Olivia Hicks

Paige Norman (34) of Mountain Iron-Buhl is helped up a by teammates after being fouled while making a three pointer in the first half. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

3A Pregame: Stewartville vs. Cretin-Derham Hall

No. 1 seed Stewartville (28-1) enters today’s Class 3A semifinals against Cretin-Derham Hall on a 27-game winning streak that started after a loss against Lakeville South on Nov. 22. During that streak, the Tigers had only two wins under double digits.

In Wednesday’s quarterfinals, Stewartville senior Audrey Shindelar scored 26 points in a 73-54 victory against No. 8 Willmar at Maturi Pavilion. Shindelar’s younger sister, Danika, also contributed with 11 points, eight assists, eight rebounds and six steals in the game.

The Tigers are vying for their first championship game appearance since finishing 2023 runner-up against Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

Fourth-seeded- Cretin-Derham Hall (22-8) advanced to today’s semifinals after an 84-65 win against No. 5 Hill-Murray on March 11 at Maturi Pavilion. Freshman Madeleine Hamiel led the team with 34 points, 12 rebounds and eight steals in the game.

The Raiders, who have played in back-to-back state tournaments, are looking for their first championship game appearance since winning the 1999 Class 4A title.

— Marcus Fuller

1A: Anna Neyens looks for three-pointer shots

Junior guard Anna Neyens has an eye for three-pointers and she’s proving she isn’t afraid to take them for Mountain Iron-Buhl. Neyens leads the Rangers in attempted three-pointers with three. She’s made two of them, coming close to junior Paige Norman’s 2-of-2 form.

Norman brings MIB’s lead to 34-8.

— Olivia Hicks

Kylie Johnson (20) of Mountain Iron-Buhl and Lauren Leniz (31) of Braham battle for the ball. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

1A: Braham’s top-scorer attempts to narrow points gap

It’s looking like junior guard Morgan Rysdam is hoping to carry her 22.1 points per game average into this 1A quarterfinal. After Mountain Iron-Buhl junior guard Anna Neyens’ three-pointer missed the basket, Rysdam secured a rebound and a three-pointer for Braham. Her chance at a second three-pointer just missed.

The Rangers are up 24-4 with just over 10 minutes left in the first half.

— Olivia Hicks

Ava Luukkonen (13) and Izzy Wiita (22) of Mountain Iron-Buhl battle for the ball with defends Avery Shockman (2) of Braham in the first half. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

1A: Junior Paige Norman on fire after tip-off

Braham had the first possession and took the first shot of the game, but it’s been all MIB since. Mountain Iron-Buhl sophomore guard Izzy Wiitta’s rebound off a Braham missed layup put the Rangers firmly in control. Junior 6-footer Paige Norman’s back-to-back three-pointers within a minute of each other created a 9-1 cushion for Mountain Iron-Buhl.

— Olivia Hicks

1A Pregame: Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. Braham

The Class 1A quarterfinals are underway here at Maturi Pavilion as No. 1 seed Mountain Iron-Buhl (28-1) gets ready to take on No. 8 seed Braham (24-6).

The two last met in late January with a close 69-53 game with Mountain Iron-Buhl coming out on top. The Rangers have had a near-perfect season, only losing to Class 3A Rock Ridge. They will attempt to keep up that form today, buoyed by junior guard Anna Holmstrom’s 16.9 point per game.

The Braham Bombers have top-scoring junior guard Morgan Rysdam, who averages 22.1 points per game and 7.6 rebounds per game, on their roster. She put up 21 points and eight rebounds in the game against the Rangers earlier in the season.

I’ll be here all day with updates as the Class 1A quarterfinals begin. Stick around for updates.

— Olivia Hicks

A Braham player takes a shot during warmups at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comments