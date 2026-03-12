Live: Marshall looks to avenge 2025 championship loss against Benilde-St. Margaret’s

Welcome to Day 2 of the girls basketball state tournament. We’ll be here all day, updating this live report from Williams Arena (Class 4A and 3A) and Maturi Pavilion (Class 1A). Go here for today’s schedule, and catch up on yesterday’s recap . You can find stories and more on Strib Varsity’s Girls Basketball Hub and view the complete brackets for 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A.

Let’s have some fun:

. . .

1A: Hillcrest Lutheran Academy will face Mountain Iron-Buhl in semifinals

With a chorus of “I believe that we will win,” echoing onto the court, Hillcrest Lutheran secured its spot in the Class 1A semifinal game against Mountain Iron-Buhl with a 83-55 quarterfinal game against New Richland-H-E-G.

In the fast-paced game, Hillcrest Lutheran eighth-grader Elin Retzlaff was the difference-maker. She made 31 of the team’s total points and made all 18 of her attempted field goals.

Senior guard Gabrielle Schlaak led the Panthers with 20 points while making more than half of her attempted shots. She also made five of her eight attempted three-pointers.

— Olivia Hicks

3A: Marshall ties things up

With just over six minutes to play in the half, Marshall tied the game at 24 — all thanks to a pair of free throws from Danielle Nubile. The Tigers are on a 15-3 run, and the Red Knights have started picking up fouls, with four players with two a piece. The Red Knights have eight turnovers, while Marshall, with five, hasn’t coughed the ball up on this scoring streak.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer