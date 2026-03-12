Few things in high school sports are as inevitable as change. There is no lifetime contract for a student-athlete whose Senior Night celebration creeps up on a program preparing to send its standouts off to compete at the next level.

Last season, Maple Grove’s girls basketball team earned the top seed in the Class 4A state tournament and reached its first championship game, led by Ms. Basketball Jordan Ode and the Hanna triplets, Lexi, Bella and Addie. The senior quartet accounted for 59 of the Crimson’s points in the team’s 81-67 loss to Hopkins.

And then, as high school athletes do, they graduated and went on to play college ball at Michigan State (Ode), Missouri-St. Louis (Lexi), Michigan Tech (Bella) and Augustana (Addie).

Maple Grove (25-5) — back at state as the No. 4 seed and matched up against top-seeded Hopkins (26-2) in Thursday’s semifinals — isn’t sweating the fact that some different faces are leading the charge after the program’s best season.

This season, the Crimson “had no hesitation with the group that we had,” said co-head coach Jon Leyse after fourth-seeded Maple Grove’s 65-53 state quarterfinal win over fifth-seeded East Ridge at Williams Arena on Wednesday, March 11.

That group is currently without the reigning Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association 4A Coach of the Year, Mark Cook, who was placed on leave before the start of the postseason for an undisclosed reason not related to the team. Assistant coaches Leyse and Stacie Olson are listed as co-head coaches in Cook’s absence.

Maple Grove’s only returning starter, All-Minnesota guard Kate Holmquist, has been a tough-to-beat defender and reliable scorer. The Montana commit is scoring 17.9 points per game, five more than last season. Holmquist finished with 18 points, a team-high seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in the win over the Raptors.

Alongside Holmquist, players like senior guard and Augustana commit Sophia Anderson and senior guard Sienna Mayer have stepped up. Anderson’s 19 points per game are a team high and triple the 6.3 points per game she averaged last season. Mayer is scoring 11.2 points per game after averaging 4.3 a year ago.