Take a lap through Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion at this week’s girls basketball state tournament and you’ll pass future college basketball standouts, promising underclassmen hoping this is the first of many trips to state and, of course, 32 teams jostling for state titles across four size classifications.

Somewhere in that crowd, or on the court, you might spot these dozen players who could make a difference for their squads.

This list is in addition to our 2026 All-Minnesota team, which includes 17 players competing for state titles across the four size classifications. That team features Providence Academy’s Maddyn Greenway, Duluth Marshall’s Chloe Johnson, Hopkins’ Erma Walker and many more players to keep an eye on.

Players are listed in alphabetical order, with their teams’ classification.

Kate Arnold

Chanhassen junior guard (4A)

Arnold’s standout season has helped her Metro West Conference team book its first trip to the state tournament. The 5-foot-11 guard, committed to South Dakota, is primed to put up a 30-piece or hit a game-winner on any given night, averaging 21.3 points per game. She scored 22 points in the Storm’s 79-68 section final victory over top-seeded Minnetonka and is tough to get past, averaging 2.8 steals and a block per game for the Storm.

Alivia Bell

Benilde-St. Margaret’s junior guard (3A)

Even if it’s her first state tournament playing for the 3A defending champions, Bell has experience in state title games. She had four points, two rebounds and three assists in Hopkins’ 4A title game win last year. The point guard now helps orchestrate Benilde-St. Margaret’s well-rounded offense, dishing out a team-high 4.6 assists while grabbing 2.8 steals per game and putting up 10.6 points of her own. Bell is one of four Red Knights players who average in double-figure scoring.