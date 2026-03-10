Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Meet seven students who stood out

Ayla Caskey

New London-Spicer • girls basketball

The 5-7 senior guard sparked the Wildcats to a fourth-quarter comeback in a 61-54 victory over Fairmont in the Class 2A, Section 3 championship game.

“Ayla propelled our team in the section final with relentless defense and knowing when to attack when she has the ball in her hands,” Wildcats assistant coach Joey Dreier said. “She had some great finishes at the rim, key assists, and knocked down a huge three with 1:15 left to put us up by four and seal the game.”

Caskey had 15 points, four assists and two steals in the victory.

“Ayla has had a really strong season where she has really embraced her leadership role on the court,” Dreier said. “Her experience has paid off down the stretch where she has been able to make big-time plays in the biggest games of the season.”

Caskey, who is also a standout in track and volleyball for the Wildcats, averaged 13.4 points, 4.2 assists and 3.8 steals per game this season.

Caskey, who plans to compete in basketball and track in college for Hamline, is in the top 20 in program history with 1,167 career points.

Gavin Andersen

Warroad • boys hockey