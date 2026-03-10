Marshall and Benilde-St. Margaret’s hope for girls basketball state rematch

“Let’s play basketball!”

Last November, those were the chants Marshall senior Reese Drake heard from the opposing crowd inside Grand Casino Arena, when that side of the arena lost all hope in their team winning its match against Drake’s volleyball squad during the Tigers’ state title run.

Drake laughed it off. Her Tigers would probably beat any school in volleyball and basketball. She would know because she is Marshall’s star player in both sports, which are coached by legend Dan Westby.

“I’m grateful to be part of two programs that have had success in both,” said Drake, who will play volleyball next season at Southwest Minnesota State. “Not a lot of people get to do that.”

After leading Marshall to its record 10th state volleyball title in the fall, Drake enters this week’s girls basketball state tournament trying to help the Tigers pull off a rare double championship with girls basketball. Only four schools in Minnesota history have accomplished that feat — and none since Minneota did it in 2019.

Marshall's Reese Drake (2) celebrates the win with her teammates at the end of the third set of a MSHSL Class 3A girls volleyball semifinal game between Cretin-Derham and Marshall. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In the 2024-25 school year, the Tigers finished as state runner-up in girls volleyball and girls basketball. The latter came in a loss to three-time state champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the Class 3A state final at Williams Arena.

Marshall got revenge in another sport by beating BSM in the Class 3A volleyball final this past November. The two schools could meet again this week if both advance to Thursday’s 3A state semifinals at Williams Arena.

“I think, top to bottom, our Class 3A is very strong,” Westby said. “Benilde is certainly one of the favorites. If we get that opportunity to play them again, they’re pretty comfortable with us. And we’re pretty comfortable with them.”