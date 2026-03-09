March is known for its basketball madness, and that’s no different in Minnesota.

Beginning Wednesday, March 11, and running through Saturday, March 14, 32 girls basketball teams will take to the court at the Gophers’ Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion, looking to raise one of four state tournament trophies.

From defending champs to storied programs to state tournament debutants, see how each of the four classifications’ tournaments could shake out.

Class 4A

Hopkins might be the top seed and defending last year’s state-record ninth state title, but coach Tara Starks doesn’t want the Royals to take that for granted.

“Nothing is automatic,” Starks said after the Royals’ Section 6 victory over Wayzata. “There’s been a narrative that the team that comes out of [Section 6] is the favorite. I don’t want my kids to think like that. I want them to stay locked in and focus on one game at a time.”

There will be plenty of contenders in the running to deny a Royals title repeat. No. 2 Rosemount, No. 4 Maple Grove and No. 8 Blaine have all finished runner-up but never won it all, while Rochester Mayo has two state trophies in its cabinet, but none from this century.

East Ridge, Chanhassen and new-to-4A Monticello are all making their big-school state tournament debuts.

Quarterfinals:

Wednesday at Williams Arena