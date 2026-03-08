Massachusetts content creator travels 1,000 miles to visit state tournament, praises community hockey model

Of the tens of thousands of fans funneling into Grand Casino Arena from across Minnesota for the boys hockey championship games on Saturday, Tim Kalinowski stood out.

The 28-year-old content creator who has over 30,000 followers on Instagram might have looked like any other hockey fan, with blonde hair flowing out of a cap and a popped collar, but others took notice.

“Can I get a photo?” a teen boy asked Kalinowski.

The interruptions persisted as Kalinowski explained exactly what brought him the 1,000 miles from Marblehead, Mass., to St. Paul for the state tournament.

“In Massachusetts, the idea of playing for your town, and also being able to be drafted, or have all those possibilities, you have to pick one or the other,” Kalinowski said. “You want to play in front of the fans and you want to play in front of the scouts? Yeah, you can’t do both there.

“I risked probably not having the furthest career I could have, because I wanted to stay at home and play with my buddies and play in front of the girls in the student section.”

Around the time he chose to stay home to play hockey his senior year of high school instead of bigger opportunities, he stumbled upon the Minnesota tournament through a photo of the massive crowd.

“I was like, ‘I need to see that in person to just take that photo.’ ”