Warroad beats Hibbing/Chisholm in OT for first state title since 2005

“You can go anywhere and tell people about this tournament, and some people don’t believe it until you actually open up the paper, show them the photos or the kids talk about it,” Kelly Biondi said.

Friday, the Class 1A semifinals saw a record 14,422 fans crowd into Grand Casino Arena. Biondi and Tracy Atkinson were among those in attendance, and they joined nearly 25 other family members to watch the championship matchup on Saturday. Atkinson drove over six hours to watch her nephew play with Warroad.

For their nephew, they said, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“There’s so few kids in the state of Minnesota that actually get this moment,” Biondi said. “So for him to experience that, we’re just all very grateful that he has a chance to say he was here and he played, and just to be able to look back on that moment in years to come will be really quite incredible.”

The commute was nothing compared to the journey the Warroad’s boys hockey team took to get to St. Paul.

“These kids, this is their life,” Biondi said. “They eat, sleep and breathe hockey. Their rinks are open all day, sometimes all night.”