Hibbing/Chisholm played its quarterfinal Wednesday, March 4, a 4-1 victory over Dodge County, a little shorthanded.

Sophomore wing Cole Swanson, who led the team in goals entering the tournament, sat behind the glass near the Hibbing/Chisholm cheering section, wearing a sport coat and tie.

Swanson was forced to sit out one game after making an objectionable gesture following the Bluejackets’ 3-2 overtime section tournament victory over Cloquet/Esko/Carlton.

“Everyone knows he made a mistake,” said Tate Swanson, his older brother, after Wednesday’s game. “It’s not the type of person he is. He’s learned from it.”

A representative from the Minnesota State High School League ended the postgame news conference after Swanson’s comment. A spokesperson later said the league does not comment on eligibility issues.

This is not the first time an unfortunate gesture to the fans in the aftermath of a passionate section championship game victory had arisen in relation to the tournament.

Rosemount will be without one of its goaltenders at the start of its Class 2A quarterfinal game Thursday against Grand Rapids. Drew Sherman will sit for at least the start of the game, Rosemount coach Ricky Saintey confirmed Wednesday, after making a gesture directed toward fans following Rosemount’s 3-2 victory over St. Thomas Academy in the Class 2A, Section 3 final. Saintey declined further comment.

Whether the MSHSL or the individual schools determined the penalties has not yet been confirmed by the Star Tribune.