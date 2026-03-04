Playing in the Minnesota state high school hockey tournament is “every kid’s dream” — at least it was for Team USA’s Jake Guentzel.

“When you grow up, you want to play in the state tourney just to [experience] your first time in an NHL arena,” said Guentzel, a former Hill-Murray standout who was part of the team that won gold at the 2026 Olympics in Italy. With the arena packed and student sections filling the stands, he added, “It was a pretty special time.”

The boys’ tournament is one of the highest-attended high school sporting events in the U.S. Combined with the girls tournament, more than 150,000 fans filled Grand Casino Arena during the two events last year.

But in Minnesota, the state tournament is more than just a packed arena or childhood dream — it’s a pipeline for the next generation of Olympians.

And that’s exactly what it was for Guentzel, now a forward with the Tampa Bay Lightning — a starting point.

“The pressure you play with, and to go through something like that, where you play for a championship at a young age, was monumental,” he said.

Seven of Team USA’s 2026 gold medalists, four women and three men, played in the Minnesota state high school hockey tournaments before taking their talents to the world’s largest stage. Here’s how they fared back in the day:

Women’s team

Lee Stecklein (Roseville Area)