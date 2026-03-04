Live updates from boys hockey Class 1A quarterfinals at Grand Casino Arena

The first game pits No. 1 seed Hibbing/Chisholm vs. No. 8 Dodge County out of Section 1A. Hibbing/Chisholm has been focused on this since falling to East Grand Forks in the tournament semifinals in 2025.

The Bluejackets (24-2-2) are not only tournament-tested, but stacked. They are led by the Swanson brothers. Tate, a senior, was the Strib Varsity Minnesota Player of the Year. Cole is a sophomore. They play well off each other, combining for 55 goals.

Dodge County (19-8-1), a cooperative representing Byron and Kasson-Mantorville, has a tough task. Keep an eye on senior forward Gabe Coshenet, the team’s leader in goals with 28 and points at 61.