Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Live updates from boys hockey Class 1A quarterfinals at Grand Casino Arena

Strib Varsity

The small-school tournament quarterfinals begin with No. 8 seed Dodge County vs. No. 1 Hibbing/Chisholm.

Early fans take their seats ahead of the MSHSL boys hockey state tournament Class 1A quarterfinal game between Dodge County and Hibbing/Chisholm. (Anthony Soufflé/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Jim Paulsen, Joe Christensen, Olivia Hicks and Heather Rule

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Minnesota State High School League boys hockey state tournament begins today with the Class 1A quarterfinals.

Follow live scoring of each game on Strib Varsity. Here is the complete bracket for 2A, and here is the bracket for 1A.

Wednesday’s schedule

11 a.m. [8] Dodge County (19-8-1) vs. [1] Hibbing/Chisholm (24-2-2)

1 p.m. [5] St. Cloud Cathedral (17-11-0) vs. [4] Mahtomedi (17-9-2)

6 p.m. [7] Mankato West (19-7-2) vs. [2] Delano (22-4-2)

8 p.m. [6] Northern Lakes (17-10-1) vs. [3] Warroad (22-5-1)

Pregame: Dodge County vs. Hibbing/Chisholm

The stands at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul are sparsely filled right now, prior to the start of the Class 1A boys hockey tournament, but I don’t expect to write those words again during the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first game pits No. 1 seed Hibbing/Chisholm vs. No. 8 Dodge County out of Section 1A. Hibbing/Chisholm has been focused on this since falling to East Grand Forks in the tournament semifinals in 2025.

The Bluejackets (24-2-2) are not only tournament-tested, but stacked. They are led by the Swanson brothers. Tate, a senior, was the Strib Varsity Minnesota Player of the Year. Cole is a sophomore. They play well off each other, combining for 55 goals.

Dodge County (19-8-1), a cooperative representing Byron and Kasson-Mantorville, has a tough task. Keep an eye on senior forward Gabe Coshenet, the team’s leader in goals with 28 and points at 61.

Recent Coverage

— Jim Paulsen

Comment

About the Authors

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

Joe Christensen

Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter

Joe Christensen is our Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter and moved into this position after several years as an editor. Joe graduated from the University of Minnesota and spent 15 years covering Major League Baseball, including stops at the Riverside Press-Enterprise and Baltimore Sun. He joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2005.

See More

Olivia Hicks

Strib Varsity Reporter

Olivia Hicks is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

Heather Rule

More From Boys Hockey

Hockey hair flair: Behind the scenes with the Delano boys team ahead of the state tournament

Boys Hockey

Here are 10 boys hockey players to keep an eye on at the state tournament

Boys Hockey

Comments