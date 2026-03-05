Here are the Minnesota girls basketball state tournament qualifiers

All 32 of the girls basketball section championship matchups are set. Now, it’s only a matter of which team comes out on top in each, booking its trip to the state tournament.

The 1A-4A girls basketball state tournaments will take place March 11-14 at Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion on the University of Minnesota campus.

Follow along as teams across Minnesota qualify for the state tournament.

State qualifiers

Class 4A

Section 1: Rochester Mayo vs. Lakeville North (Thursday, March 5, 6 p.m.)

Section 2: Minnetonka vs. Chanhassen (Thursday, March 5, 7 p.m.)

Section 3: Rosemount vs. Eastview (Thursday, March 5, 7 p.m.)

Section 4: East Ridge vs. Woodbury (Thursday, March 5, 7 p.m.)

Section 5: Maple Grove vs. Mounds View (Thursday, March 5, 6 p.m.)