Here are the Minnesota girls basketball state tournament qualifiers

Section championships wrap up Friday, and the 32 qualifiers will be seeded in four tournaments, 4A-1A, on Saturday.

Providence Academy guard Maddyn Greenway (30), left, and Providence Academy forward Hope Counts (24) celebrate their win over Crosby-Ironton in the Class 2A girls basketball state championship game at Williams Arena on March 15, 2025. Providence Academy won 81-63. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

All 32 of the girls basketball section championship matchups are set. Now, it’s only a matter of which team comes out on top in each, booking its trip to the state tournament.

The 1A-4A girls basketball state tournaments will take place March 11-14 at Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion on the University of Minnesota campus.

Follow along as teams across Minnesota qualify for the state tournament.

State qualifiers

Class 4A

Section 1: Rochester Mayo vs. Lakeville North (Thursday, March 5, 6 p.m.)

Section 2: Minnetonka vs. Chanhassen (Thursday, March 5, 7 p.m.)

Section 3: Rosemount vs. Eastview (Thursday, March 5, 7 p.m.)

Section 4: East Ridge vs. Woodbury (Thursday, March 5, 7 p.m.)

Section 5: Maple Grove vs. Mounds View (Thursday, March 5, 6 p.m.)

Section 6: Hopkins vs. Wayzata (Thursday, March 5, 7 p.m.)

Section 7: Forest Lake vs. Blaine (Thursday, March 5, 7 p.m.)

Section 8: Monticello vs. Elk River (Thursday, March 5, 7 p.m.)

Class 3A

Section 1: Stewartville vs. Byron (Thursday, March 5, 8 p.m.)

Section 2: Marshall vs. Jordan (Wednesday, March 4, 7 p.m.)

Section 3: Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Tartan (Thursday, March 5, 7 p.m.)

Section 4: Hill-Murray vs DeLaSalle (Thursday, March 5, 7 p.m.)

Section 5: Totino-Grace vs. Becker (Thursday, March 5, 7 p.m.)

Section 6: Orono vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Thursday, March 5, 7 p.m.)

Section 7: Rock Ridge vs. Cloquet (Thursday, March 5, 7 p.m.)

Section 8: Little Falls vs. Willmar (Thursday, March 5, 7 p.m.)

Class 2A

Section 1: Red Wing vs. Rochester Lourdes (Thursday, March 5, 8 p.m.)

Section 2: Glencoe-Silver Lake vs. Central Public Schools (Friday, March 6, 7:45 p.m.)

Section 3: Fairmont vs. New London-Spicer (Thursday, March 5, 8 p.m.)

Section 4: Minnehaha Academy vs. St. Croix Lutheran Academy (Friday, March 6, 8 p.m.)

Section 5: Providence Academy vs. Maranatha Christian Academy (Friday, March 6, 7 p.m.)

Section 6: Milaca vs. Sauk Centre (Friday, March 6, 6 p.m.)

Section 7: Duluth Marshall vs. Pequot Lakes (Thursday, March 5, 6 p.m.)

Section 8: Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. Perham (Friday, March 6, 7:45 p.m.)

Class 1A

Section 1: New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva vs. Hayfield/Schaeffer Academy (Thursday, March 5, 5:30 p.m.)

Section 2: Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s vs. BOLD (Friday, March 6, 6 p.m.)

Section 3: Hills-Beaver Creek vs. Central Minnesota Christian (Thursday, March 5, 5 p.m.)

Section 4: Mayer Lutheran vs. West Lutheran (Friday, March 6, 5:45 p.m.)

Section 5: Braham vs. Pine River-Backus (Friday, March 6, 7:45 p.m.)

Section 6: Hillcrest Lutheran Academy vs. Breckenridge (Friday, March 6, 6 p.m.)

Section 7: Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. Ely (Thursday, March 5, 6 p.m.)

Section 8: Sacred Heart vs. Kelliher/Northome (Friday, March 6, 7 p.m.)

