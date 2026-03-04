Girls basketball state tournament: Schedule, tickets and more of what you need to know

The girls basketball state tournament runs March 11-14 at Williams Arena, Maturi Pavilion and Concordia University-St. Paul.

Three defending champions could be back in the tournament: Hopkins in Class 4A, Benilde-St. Margaret’s in 3A and Providence Academy in 2A. The defending champion in Class 1A, West Central, was eliminated in its section tournament.

Here’s what you need to know about watching the tournament, either from up close or afar:

How to attend

The Class 4A, Class 3A and Class 2A quarterfinals start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11. The day continues with a game scheduled every two hours at Maturi Pavilion and Williams Arena. The Class 4A quarterfinals will be the first four games at Williams Arena. The Class 3A quarterfinals will be the first four games at Maturi Pavilion. The Class 2A quarterfinals will be split with games scheduled at 6 and 8 p.m. on both courts.

On Thursday, March 12, the Class 1A quarterfinals will begin at 11 a.m. at Maturi Pavilion. The other three quarterfinals are played every two hours. The Class 3A semifinals will begin at noon at Williams Arena. The second game will begin 30 minutes after the completion of the other semifinal game. The Class 4A semifinals will begin at 6 p.m. at Williams Arena. The second game will begin 30 minutes after the completion of the first semifinal game.

On Friday, March 13, the Class 1A semifinals begin at noon at Williams Arena. The second game will begin 30 minutes after the completion of the first semifinal. The Class 2A semifinals begin at 6 p.m. The second game will start 30 minutes after the completion of the first semifinal.

The championship games are Saturday, March 14, at Williams Arena. The Class 1A title game is scheduled for noon. The Class 3A final is scheduled for 2 p.m. The Class 2A championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m. The Class 4A title game is scheduled for 8 p.m.

The consolation games are played at Concordia.