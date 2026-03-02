Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Watch Wayzata vs. Hopkins in the Class 4A, Section 6 girls basketball championship, only on Strib Varsity

Livestream: Hopkins and Wayzata meet again in the section championship with a state tournament berth on the line. Watch Thursday’s game exclusively on Strib Varsity.

Wayzata's Annika Kieser (1) defends Hopkins' Jaliyah Diggs (23) during the Trojans' 61-52 road victory over the Royals on Jan. 23. (Cassidy Hettesheimer/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

What could very well be the best two teams in Minnesota girls basketball will duke it out for one spot in the Class 4A state tournament. In the Section 6 championship game Thursday, March 5, at 7 p.m., No. 1-seeded Hopkins hosts No. 2 Wayzata in a game being streamed exclusively on Strib Varsity.

Visit this link to watch the Class 4A, Section 6 girls basketball championship game between Hopkins and Wayzata.

It’s a repeated rivalry matchup, with, so far, repeated results. The Royals (24-2), No. 1 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25, and the Trojans (22-5), No. 3 in the Minnesota Top 25, have met in the last seven Class 4A, Section 6 championship games, with Hopkins winning each matchup as part of its 11-year streak of reaching the state tournament.

Last year, the Royals pulled off a section championship victory despite two regular-season losses to Wayzata for the first time in four decades. Hopkins then turned that spot in the state tournament into the program’s record ninth state title.

This year, the two programs split their regular-season Lake Conference games. Wayzata beat host Hopkins 61-52 on Jan. 23, handing the Royals their only loss against a Minnesota team all season. Hopkins got revenge with a 77-74 road victory Feb. 17. Hopkins enters this year’s matchup with the conference title in hand after Wayzata’s late-season loss to Minnetonka.

Hopkins is led by its double-digit scoring trio of juniors: forward Erma Walker, point guard Jaliyah Diggs and guard Ava Cupito. Diggs scored a game-high 20 points in last year’s 74-60 section championship win and had 31 in the Royals’ regular-season victory over Wayzata.

The addition of Cupito, back from a knee injury that sidelined her last year, and eighth-grade forward Marianna Davis made a strong Royals team even stronger this season.

Meanwhile, Wayzata is likely the best girls basketball program to have not reached state since 2010, stonewalled largely by Hopkins since. This Trojans roster is deep, led in scoring by versatile senior guard/forward Kate Amelotte, a Creighton commit averaging 17.5 points per game after returning from knee surgery last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amelotte is regularly joined in double-figure scoring by junior guard and South Dakota State commit Maren Day, junior forward Annika Kieser and sophomore guard Mallory McBeth — all players who can take turns carrying the scoring load when duty calls.

Related Coverage

Comment

About the Author

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter for Strib Varsity.

See More

More From Girls Basketball

What’s being done in Minnesota to limit knee injuries for young female athletes

Strib Varsity

Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide girls basketball rankings

Girls Basketball

Comments