Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide girls basketball rankings

This week, it’s the quiet before the storm. There were no upsets in our top 25 as section playoffs begin.

We’d normally drop teams out of the top 25 if their seasons are over, in order to make room to recognize squads still in the running for spots at state. Yet, no team in the latest power rankings slipped up in section quarterfinals — or, they had first-round byes to the semis.

This Friday and Saturday, however, plenty top teams will run into one another in section semifinals. Then, most of the section championships will be decided next Thursday, March 5.

This is your last glimpse of normalcy. Expect these rankings to look dramatically different this time next week.

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 4A unless noted otherwise. Players’ college commitments are indicated in parentheses.

1. Hopkins (23-2) Previous: No. 1

The Royals ended their regular season with a 77-53 win over Edina, led by 28 points from junior guard Jaliyah Diggs. The defending Class 4A champs start their postseason in the Section 6 semifinals against St. Louis Park on Saturday, Feb. 28.

