Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide girls basketball rankings

Top teams gear up for the upcoming week’s section semifinals and championships, with spots at the state tournament on the line.

Minnetonka senior point guard Lanelle Wright, pictured here during a November win over Crosby-Ironton, leads the Skippers' into postseason play coming off a 28-point performance against fellow top-five team, Wayzata. (Cassidy Hettesheimer)
By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

This week, it’s the quiet before the storm. There were no upsets in our top 25 as section playoffs begin.

We’d normally drop teams out of the top 25 if their seasons are over, in order to make room to recognize squads still in the running for spots at state. Yet, no team in the latest power rankings slipped up in section quarterfinals — or, they had first-round byes to the semis.

This Friday and Saturday, however, plenty top teams will run into one another in section semifinals. Then, most of the section championships will be decided next Thursday, March 5.

This is your last glimpse of normalcy. Expect these rankings to look dramatically different this time next week.

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 4A unless noted otherwise. Players’ college commitments are indicated in parentheses.

1. Hopkins (23-2) Previous: No. 1

The Royals ended their regular season with a 77-53 win over Edina, led by 28 points from junior guard Jaliyah Diggs. The defending Class 4A champs start their postseason in the Section 6 semifinals against St. Louis Park on Saturday, Feb. 28.

Stream Hopkins’ semifinal against St. Louis Park here.

2. Minnetonka (20-5) Previous: 5

Fittingly, on the Skippers’ Senior Night, senior point guard Lanelle Wright (Grand Canyon) sunk a game-high 28 points and hit two clutch free throws to beat Wayzata 69-68. The top seed in Class 4A, Section 2, the Skippers face Prior Lake on Saturday, Feb. 28.

3. Wayzata (21-5) Previous: No. 2

In Class 4A’s Section 6, the No. 2-seeded Trojans start on the opposite side of the bracket from Hopkins, pitted against Edina in Saturday’s semis. The Trojans ended the regular season with a 69-68 loss to Minnetonka, buoyed by a 21-point effort from senior Kate Amelotte (Creighton).

Watch Wayzata take on Edina in its section semifinal here.

4. Maple Grove (22-5) Previous: 3

The Crimson wrapped up their regular season with a 71-50 win over Eden Prairie, led by 17 points from senior Sienna Mayer, then knocked out Irondale 83-38 in the first round of Class 4A, Section 5 playoffs. Senior Sophia Anderson (Augustana) scored 24 for the top seed. The Crimson face Spring Lake Park on Friday, Feb. 27.

5. Providence Academy (2A, 22-4) Previous: 4

Senior Maddyn Greenway netted 47 points in a win over United Christian Academy, propelling Class 2A’s top squad through its bye week and into its first section matchup, a semifinal against Rockford on Saturday, Feb. 28.

6. Orono (3A, 23-3) Previous: 6

A 77-72 win over Waconia, behind 52 points from senior Mya Moore (Creighton) gave Orono the Metro West Conference title to cap the regular season. Moore had another 29 in the Spartans’ first-round win over Westonka in Class 3A, Section 6 playoffs, where Orono will next host Holy Angels on Saturday, Feb. 28.

Watch Orono’s victory over Waconia here.

7. Rosemount (24-3) Previous: 7

The Irish picked up a big 71-42 win over Lakeville South ahead of sections, with six player hitting double figures, led by 18 points from sophomore Ashna Ramlall. Then, Rosemount kicked off Class 4A, Section 3 playoffs with a win over Apple Valley, which pits them against Park of Cottage Grove in a Saturday semifinal.

8. Rochester Mayo (26-1) Previous: 8

Fourteen different player made buckets in the top-seeded Spartans’ opening win over Rochester John Marshall in the Class 4A, Section 1 bracket as they look to reach state for the first time since 2015. Next up? Farmington, Saturday, semifinal.

9. Stewartville (3A, 25-1) Previous: 9

The Tigers ended the regular season with a 93-46 win over Kasson-Mantorville, with by 22 points each from sophomore Leah Hebl and senior Jayci Rath (St. Thomas). They get to then turn around and face the Komets again on Saturday, Feb. 28, in the semifinal round of their Section 1 playoffs.

10. Marshall (3A, 23-4) Previous: 10

These top-seeded Tigers dispatched Worthington 83-23 in the Class 3A, Section 2 quarterfinals and match up next against Mankato West in the semis.

11. East Ridge (21-5) Previous: 11

The Raptors’ quest for their program’s first trip to Class 4A state picks up with a Section 4 semifinal matchup against Two Rivers on Saturday, Feb. 28. Led by 18 points from sophomore Amelia Ecker, East Ridge rolled into playoffs with a 56-52 win over Roseville — the No. 2 seed in their section, who they could see again soon.

Replay East Ridge’s win over Roseville here.

12. Monticello (23-4) Previous: 12

The top-seeded Magic dispatched of Buffalo in the Class 4A, Section 8 quarterfinals, with 26 points from senior Samantha Voll (St. Thomas). Next up: St. Michael-Albertville on Friday, Feb. 27.

13. Hill-Murray (3A, 24-3) Previous: 13

Eighth-grader Ashlee Wilson’s 41 points helped the Pioneers cap of the regular season with a big 90-64 win over Mahtomedi. No first-round bye for this top seed, which beat North St. Paul in the Class 3A, Section 4 quarterfinals, setting up a rematch against Mahtomedi on Saturday, Feb. 28.

14. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (3A, 21-6) Previous: 14

Capping off regular-season play with a win over Chaska, the No. 2 seed and defending Class 3A champs opened the Section 6 postseason by knocking off Bloomington Kennedy and booking a semifinal matchup against Delano for Saturday, Feb. 28.

15. Chanhassen (19-7) Previous: 16

Chasing the school’s first state tournament appearance, freshman Lucy Hilgert and junior Kate Arnold combined for 55 points against Chaska to lift the second-seeded Storm through the Class 4A, Section 5 quarterfinals and to a semifinal matchup against Waconia, slated for Saturday, Feb. 28.

16. Lakeville South (18-9) Previous: 15

A loss to Rosemount ahead of section play couldn’t stop the No. 2-seeded Cougars from barreling into the Class 4A, Section 1 semis with a 82-39 win over Rochester Century. They get to clash with crosstown rival Lakeville North in the semis, on Saturday, Feb. 28.

17. Waconia (19-8) Previous: 18

After their five-point loss to Orono to end the regular season, the third-seeded Wildcats beat Eden Prairie 62-59 in the Section 5 quarters. Senior Audrey Brown led the team with 16 points. They get No. 2 seed Chanhassen next.

18. Cretin-Derham Hall (3A, 19-8) Previous: 17

A 92-38 win over South St. Paul opened Class 3A, Section 3 play for the top-seeded Raiders, which had 14 players get on the scoresheet. Next: Minneapolis Roosevelt on Saturday, Feb. 28.

19. Eastview (19-8) Previous: 19

Freshman Nevaeh Grosse’s 20 points helped the Lightning to a 73-40 win over Farmington and to head into the Section 3 playoffs with the No. 2 seed. After beating Burnsville, they’ve got Eagan next on Saturday, Feb. 28.

20. Delano (3A, 21-6) Previous: 20

Junior Addie Iversen led all scorers with 21 points in a Section 6 quarterfinal win over Minneapolis Southwest, helping the Tigers set up a chance to knock off the defending Class 3A champ, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, in Saturday’s semis.

21. Roseville (19-6) Previous: 22

The Raiders proved they could hang with East Ridge, the top seed in their section, in a four-point loss to end the regular season. Then, they began their quest for a rematch, taking down St. Paul Central 78-34, with 22 points from senior Maddie Sundberg (Hamline). They’ll face Woodbury on Saturday, Feb. 28.

22. Crosby-Ironton (2A, 20-5) Previous: 21

Senior Tori Oehrlein (Minnesota) put up 53 points and 25 rebounds to push the Rangers past Minnehaha Academy 80-75 to end the regular season. Class 2A, Section 7’s top seed doesn’t enter the playoff fray until Saturday, Feb. 28, with a quarterfinal against Aitkin.

Replay the Rangers’ win over the Redhawks here.

23. Lakeville North (14-13) Previous: 23

After a 26-point performance from sophomore Sahara Wilson pushed the No. 3-seeded Panthers past New Prague 73-40, North faces Lakeville South in the Class 4A, Section 1 semis Saturday.

24. Becker (3A, 20-7) Previous: 25

Sophomore Adele Changamire netted 33 points to lift the Bulldogs’ past Princeton in their regular season finale, then added 12 in a 53-23 quarterfinal victory over Annandale in Class 3A, Section 5. As the No. 2 seed, the Bulldogs face St. Francis on Saturday.

25. Red Wing (2A, 24-4) Previous: 24

The win streak extended to 13 following a 65-30 quarterfinal victory over Rushford-Peterson in Class 2A, Section 1. Red Wing, the No. 1 seed, looks to hold off Caledonia in Saturday’s semis.

Comments