Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Minnesota high school girls basketball state poll: Week 14

Girls basketball class-by-class state rankings by the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association weekly poll released on Monday, Feb. 23.

There are four new teams in their respective polls. Becker joined the Class 3A top at No. 10. Milaca and Minnehaha Academy are back in the Class 2A poll in a tie for No. 10. Breckenridge is in the Class 1A top in a tie for No. 10 with Braham. Alexandria takes on Benilde-St. Margaret in the 3A girls basketball state semifinals. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Hopkins reclaimed the top spot in the Class 4A Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association weekly poll released Feb. 23.

The previous No. 1 team in Class 4A, Wayzata, went winless in two games last week to drop to No. 3. Hopkins and Maple Grove both went 2-0 to leapfrog over Wayzata.

The Class 4A rankings had quite a few other shakeups beyond the top three spots. Minnetonka and Rochester Mayo swapped the No. 4 and No. 5 spots. East Ridge climbed up from No. 10 to No. 7. Monticello moved up one spot to No. 8. Eastview and Chanhassen dropped into a tie for the No. 9 spot. The only team that did not move is Rosemount. The Irish remain in the No. 6 spot.

There are four new teams in their respective polls. Becker joined the Class 3A top at No. 10. Milaca and Minnehaha Academy are back in the Class 2A poll in a tie for No. 10. Breckenridge is in the Class 1A top in a tie for No. 10 with Braham.

Class 4A

1. Hopkins (23-2). Previous Rank: No. 2

2. Maple Grove (21-5). Previous Rank: No. 3

3. Wayzata (21-5). Previous Rank: No. 1

4. Minnetonka (20-5). Previous Rank: No. 5

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Rochester Mayo (25-1). Previous Rank: No. 4

6. Rosemount (23-3). Previous Rank: No. 6

7. East Ridge (21-5). Previous Rank: No. 10

Recent Coverage

8. Monticello (22-4). Previous Rank: No. 9

T9. Eastview (18-8). Previous Rank: No. 8

T9. Chanhassen (17-8). Previous Rank: No. 7

Class 3A

1. Orono (22-3). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Stewartville (25-1). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (20-6). Previous Rank: No. 3

4. Marshall (22-4). Previous Rank: No. 4

5. Hill-Murray (23-3). Previous Rank: No. 5

6 Cretin-Derham Hall (18-8). Previous Rank: No. 6

7. Delano (20-6). Previous Rank: No. 7

8. Northfield (21-5). Previous Rank: No. 9

9. DeLaSalle (18-7). Previous Rank: No. 10

10. Becker (19-7). Previous Rank: unranked

Class 2A

1. Providence Academy (22-4). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Crosby-Ironton (21-5). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Red Wing (23-4). Previous Rank: No. 3

4. New London-Spicer (26-1). Previous Rank: No. 4

5. Duluth Marshall (19-7). Previous Rank: No. 5

6. Rochester Lourdes (21-6). Previous Rank: No. 6

7. Fairmont (26-2). Previous Rank: No. 7

T8. Perham (21-4). Previous Rank: No. 8

T8. Foley (21-5). Previous Rank: No. 10

T10. Milaca (21-4). Previous Rank: unranked

T10. Minnehaha Academy (15-11). Previous Rank: unranked

Class 1A

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (24-1). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Kelliher-Northome (25-1). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Sleepy Eye Saint Mary’s (25-1). Previous Rank: No. 4

4. Hillcrest Lutheran (24-2). Previous Rank: No. 5

5. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (24-3). Previous Rank: No. 3

6. Central Minnesota Christian (23-3). Previous Rank: No. 6

7. Mayer Lutheran (22-5). Previous Rank: No. 7

8. BOLD (21-5). Previous Rank: No. 8

9. East Grand Forks (15-11). Previous Rank: No. 9

T10. Breckenridge (19-7). Previous Rank: unranked

T10. Braham (20-6). Previous Rank: No. 10

Comment

About the Author

Joe Gunther

See More

More From Girls Basketball

Watch the Class 4A, Section 6 girls basketball tournament, only on Strib Varsity

Girls Basketball

Maple Grove girls basketball coach Mark Cook placed on leave

Girls Basketball

Comments