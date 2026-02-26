Minnesota high school girls basketball state poll: Week 14

Hopkins reclaimed the top spot in the Class 4A Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association weekly poll released Feb. 23.

The previous No. 1 team in Class 4A, Wayzata, went winless in two games last week to drop to No. 3. Hopkins and Maple Grove both went 2-0 to leapfrog over Wayzata.

The Class 4A rankings had quite a few other shakeups beyond the top three spots. Minnetonka and Rochester Mayo swapped the No. 4 and No. 5 spots. East Ridge climbed up from No. 10 to No. 7. Monticello moved up one spot to No. 8. Eastview and Chanhassen dropped into a tie for the No. 9 spot. The only team that did not move is Rosemount. The Irish remain in the No. 6 spot.

There are four new teams in their respective polls. Becker joined the Class 3A top at No. 10. Milaca and Minnehaha Academy are back in the Class 2A poll in a tie for No. 10. Breckenridge is in the Class 1A top in a tie for No. 10 with Braham.

Class 4A

1. Hopkins (23-2). Previous Rank: No. 2

2. Maple Grove (21-5). Previous Rank: No. 3

3. Wayzata (21-5). Previous Rank: No. 1

4. Minnetonka (20-5). Previous Rank: No. 5