Watch the Class 4A, Section 6 girls basketball tournament, only on Strib Varsity

Since 2019, every Class 2A, Section 6 girls basketball championship game has featured Hopkins and Wayzata, and the Royals have advanced to state every year since 2015.

See whether these streaks hold up, with every game in every round of the section tournament streaming live exclusively on Strib Varsity. The games also will be available for replay.

The tournament begins with quarterfinals Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. Visit these links to watch the streams:

The top two seeds, Hopkins and Wayzata, received first-round byes and will host the section semifinal games on Saturday, Feb. 28. No. 1 seed Hopkins hosts the winner of Armstrong vs. St. Louis Park at 10 a.m., and No. 2 seed Wayzata hosts the winner of Minneapolis Washburn vs. Edina at noon.

The winners of the semifinal games meet in the championship game Thursday, March 5.

Quarterfinals

No. 5 seed Armstrong vs. No. 4 seed St. Louis Park

Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. at St. Louis Park

St. Louis Park (12-14) won 68-32 when it hosted Armstrong (6-20) early in the regular season, and if the Orioles repeat that performance, they will advance to the section semifinals for the first time since 2022.