Watch the Class 4A, Section 6 girls basketball tournament, only on Strib Varsity

Will it be Hopkins vs. Wayzata in the section final for the eighth straight year? Watch the section tournament on Strib Varsity to find out and see which team makes it to state.

Hopkins won the Class 4A title last year. For a chance to repeat, the Royals will need to once again win Section 6. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Since 2019, every Class 2A, Section 6 girls basketball championship game has featured Hopkins and Wayzata, and the Royals have advanced to state every year since 2015.

See whether these streaks hold up, with every game in every round of the section tournament streaming live exclusively on Strib Varsity. The games also will be available for replay.

The tournament begins with quarterfinals Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. Visit these links to watch the streams:

The top two seeds, Hopkins and Wayzata, received first-round byes and will host the section semifinal games on Saturday, Feb. 28. No. 1 seed Hopkins hosts the winner of Armstrong vs. St. Louis Park at 10 a.m., and No. 2 seed Wayzata hosts the winner of Minneapolis Washburn vs. Edina at noon.

The winners of the semifinal games meet in the championship game Thursday, March 5.

Quarterfinals

No. 5 seed Armstrong vs. No. 4 seed St. Louis Park

Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. at St. Louis Park

St. Louis Park (12-14) won 68-32 when it hosted Armstrong (6-20) early in the regular season, and if the Orioles repeat that performance, they will advance to the section semifinals for the first time since 2022.

Armstrong advanced to the section semifinals last year as the No. 4 seed and in 2023 as the No. 5 seed.

No. 6 seed Minneapolis Washburn vs. No. 3 seed Edina

Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. at Edina

Edina (8-18) beat Minneapolis Washburn (16-11) 71-47 when the teams met early December and has faced a tough schedule featuring Lake Conference opponents.

The Millers finished first in the Minneapolis City Conference and beat St. Paul Como Park in the Twin Cities Championship on Feb. 21 (watch the replay here).

Semifinals

St. Louis Park or Armstrong vs. No. 1 seed Hopkins

Saturday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. at Hopkins

Edina or Minneapolis Washburn vs. No. 2 seed Wayzata

Saturday, Feb. 28, at noon at Wayzata

Championship

TBD vs. TBD

Thursday, March 5, at high seed.

