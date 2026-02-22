With just over 12 minutes remaining in the Class 2A girls hockey title game, a third-period goal from Hill-Murray senior forward Sophie Olson seemed like insurance for the top-seeded Pioneers, who were chasing back-to-back state titles.

Hill-Murray had built a four-goal lead over Centennial/Spring Lake Park, but the St. Cloud State commit’s goal — set up by a hustle play from sophomore Taylor Miller — turned out to be the much-needed game winner in a 4-3 victory over the Cougars on Saturday, Feb. 21, at Grand Casino Arena.

Hill-Murray (26-3-1), behind a shutdown performance from freshman goalie Piper Tam, looked like it had snuffed out one of the highest-scoring offenses in the state with three minutes to play. No double overtime needed for the program’s fourth state title — not like last year.

The second-seeded Cougars (26-4-1) didn’t battle through their first two games in St. Paul just to watch their program’s first state title slip away that easily.

They pulled goalie Kaia Weiland on a power play before scoring three goals in the last 2:31, forcing a late scramble.

“Fighting until the end … I’m super proud of the girls," Cougars coach Sean Molin said.

But the runway was too short for a true comeback to lift off. Freshman forward Jozie Kelzenberg’s second goal came with 4.3 seconds remaining, but it only made it a one-goal game.