Live updates from Class 1A and 2A girls hockey state championships

With less than eight minutes remaining in the game, Breck extended its lead.
Sophomore forward Ashley Babbitt scored her 13th goal of the season and first of the tournament with a tip-in after fellow forward Taylor Hall’s shot from across the ice bounced off of goalie Payton Rolli and into prime shooting territory for Babbitt.
— Olivia Hicks
3rd period: Breck 2, Warroad 1
Warroad prevented a shutout with top scorer Jaylie French’s close pass into the right side of the net. Taylor Reese attempted a shot that bounced off of freshman goalie Clara Milinkovich and onto French’s stick.
The goal marked the junior forward and Dartmouth commit’s 27th of the season and fourth of the 1A tournament.
Warroad has outshot Breck 27-19.
— Olivia Hicks
End of the 2nd: Breck 2, Warroad 0
A line of students in navy blue hockey helmets cheered as the period came to an end with Breck on top. As the seconds ticked down, Warroad’s freshman defender Lydia Fylling attempted one last shot before the two teams skated off ice.
The Mustangs scored in the second period when Mackenna Schlieman launched a shot past Gopher commit Payton Rolli and kept control of the puck in Warriors territory for the majority of the period.
But it’s not over ‘til it’s over. Warroad, no stranger to a state final overtime, will attempt to convert in the third period.
— Olivia Hicks
2nd period: Breck 2, Warroad 0
The Mustangs are itching for a 3-0 lead, but for now the scoreboard remains the same.
Mackenna Schlieman attempted to repeat her goal earlier in the period with a tidy shot at the 10-minute mark and junior forward Alexa Sherf made three shots in a row in less than minute.
Warroad, with 21 shots so far, has been less fortunate breaking into Breck territory and past its back line, but top scorers Olivia Anthony and Jaylie French continue to try to convert long shots into a point on the board.
— Olivia Hicks
2nd period: Breck 2, Warroad 0
Breck’s Mackenna Schlieman started the second period with a short-handed, unassisted goal. The sophomore forward tipped the shot into an empty pocket on the penalty kill.
Despite the Mustangs slipping two pucks past goalie Payton Rolli, Warroad continues has outshot them 14-9.
— Olivia Hicks
End of the 1st: Breck 1, Warroad 0
With less than three minutes left on the clock in the period, Breck junior defender Molly Larson opened up scoring. The shot came from the blue line and launched into the air, sinking behind goalie Payton Rolli’s helmet and into the Warroad net.
Annie Moos and Torrin Luoma fed Larson the pass, marking the junior’s eighth goal of the season and second goal of the tournament.
— Olivia Hicks
1st period: Warroad 0, Breck 0
In the second half of the first period with no goals on the scoreboard, the Mustangs and the Warriors are proving they have the best goalies in the state.
Gophers commit and All-Minnesota player Payton Rolli blocked a shot from one of Breck’s top defenders Alexis Ulrich. The state leader in goals against average, freshman Clara Milinkovich, held off one of Warroad’s top scorers Olivia Anthony.
Warroad is outshooting Breck 5-4.
— Olivia Hicks
Pregame: Warroad vs. Breck
The Warroad Warriors (25-5-1) are back at the 1A girls hockey state final and the No. 1 seed is determined to not let last year repeat itself. The chance to secure four straight state titles slipped through their gloves when Dodge County beat them 4-3 in an overtime 2025 championship thriller. Top scorers Jaylie French and Taylor Reese will attempt to repeat their state tourney luck so far — with five combined goals in Friday’s semifinal game against the Wildcats.
Breck (27-1-1), the second seed in the tournament, is determined to go all the way in the Mustangs’ first trip to state in six years. The team lost 3-1 to Warroad earlier in the season.
“I think it was a really, really great learning experience for us,” said Breck head coach Tricia Luoma, reflecting on the game against the Warriors. “We’re watching back the video. We took some good information back to areas of our game that we needed to really work on and identified and worked on throughout the rest of the season to make our game more solid.”
The team will lean on starting freshman goaltender Clara Milinkovich who blocked 43 shots in the Friday semifinal game against Blake.
As fans trickle in — wearing everything from bright yellow tutus to black and white referee stripes — stick around to find out who is crowned the best 1A girls team in the State of Hockey.
— Olivia Hicks
Season comes to a close
We’re down to two final games for all the marbles: No. 1 Warroad vs. No. 2 Breck in Class 1A at 4 p.m., then No. 1 Hill-Murray vs No. 2 Centennial/Spring Lake Park in Class 2A at 7 p.m.
Otherwise, third-place games have played out here to start the day at Grand Casino Arena.
In Class 1A’s third-place game, No. 4 Dodge County beat No. 3 Blake 4-1, led by two goals and an assist from junior St. Thomas-bound forward Maysie Koch. That’s three consecutive top-three finishes for last year’s Class 1A champs.
In Class 2A, No. 3 Holy Family took third for the second consecutive season with a 3-0 win over No. 4 Edina. Freshman Audrey Nichols scored twice, and senior goaltender Kayla Swartout, a Wisconsin commit, recorded a 32-save shutout.
