Live updates from girls hockey Class 1A and 2A semifinals at Grand Casino Arena

The round of four begins with Warroad vs. Dodge County in the Class 1A.

Young Warroad fans cheer for their team as it takes the ice for warmups before the Class 1A semifinal game against Dodge County. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Cassidy Hettesheimer, Olivia Hicks and Heather Rule

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Minnesota State High School League girls hockey state tournament continues Friday with the Class 1A and 2A semifinals.

Catch up on what happened in Thursday’s Class 2A quarterfinals and the Class 1A quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Find box scores of each game on Strib Varsity. Here is the bracket for 2A, and here is the bracket for 1A.

Semifinals and championship games will be streamed on prep45.

Friday’s semifinal schedule

Class 1A

11 a.m. Dodge County vs. Warroad

1 p.m. Blake vs. Breck

Class 2A

6 p.m. Edina vs. Hill-Murray

8 p.m. Holy Family vs. Centennial/Sprint Lake Park

Recent Coverage

Round of four

What a day of hockey we’ve got ahead. Rivalries, rematches, and four tickets to Saturday’s two state title games are on the line.

Let’s give a quick sweep through just how great the action at Grand Casino Arena should be today:

In Class 1A: No. 1 Warroad vs. No. 4 Dodge County. These teams met twice in, and split, the last two Class 1A state title games. Dodge County won in overtime last year, ending Warroad’s chance at a championship four-peat.

Following that game will be No. 2 Breck vs No. 3 Blake. The two metro private schools have met once at state, in 2007. Otherwise, they spent most of the decade playing through the same section, taking turns sharing a berth at state that was almost a guaranteed title win — Breck in 2012, Blake in four of five years from 2013-17, then Breck again from 2018-2020, once Blake temporarily moved up to 2A.

In the evening session in Class 2A: No. 1 Hill-Murray vs No. 4 Edina. All that stuff about Warroad vs Dodge County? Just sub in the two schools here. Hill-Murray won last year’s title in double-overtime over the Hornets, and Edina took it the year before that.

And finally, No. 2 Centennial/Spring Lake Park and No. 3 Holy Family will meet for the fifth time this season. The pair played three regular season games and one holiday tournament clash, split evenly 2-2, three of them decided by one goal. Fire head coach Randy Koeppl said this one should likely be “a track meet.”

We’ve got 13 of this year’s 25 All-Minnesota players represented in the final eight teams, and plenty of other standouts to keep an eye on.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

