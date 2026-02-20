Live updates from girls hockey Class 1A and 2A semifinals at Grand Casino Arena

Following that game will be No. 2 Breck vs No. 3 Blake. The two metro private schools have met once at state, in 2007. Otherwise, they spent most of the decade playing through the same section, taking turns sharing a berth at state that was almost a guaranteed title win — Breck in 2012, Blake in four of five years from 2013-17, then Breck again from 2018-2020, once Blake temporarily moved up to 2A.

In the evening session in Class 2A: No. 1 Hill-Murray vs No. 4 Edina. All that stuff about Warroad vs Dodge County? Just sub in the two schools here. Hill-Murray won last year’s title in double-overtime over the Hornets, and Edina took it the year before that.

And finally, No. 2 Centennial/Spring Lake Park and No. 3 Holy Family will meet for the fifth time this season. The pair played three regular season games and one holiday tournament clash, split evenly 2-2, three of them decided by one goal. Fire head coach Randy Koeppl said this one should likely be “a track meet.”

We’ve got 13 of this year’s 25 All-Minnesota players represented in the final eight teams, and plenty of other standouts to keep an eye on .

— Cassidy Hettesheimer