Live updates from girls hockey Class 2A quarterfinals at Grand Casino Arena

It looked like Lakeville North might bend-but-not-break into the end of a scoreless first period, but with 7.2 seconds left, Hill-Murray junior defender Addy McLay lasered a shot through traffic from the left faceoff circle to put the Pioneers ahead. That’s the Ohio State commit’s fourth goal of the season.
Lakeville North goaltender Bethany Bigalke already has a highlight reel’s worth of saves and, going back to the Panthers’ section quarterfinal, nearly put up eight consecutive periods (plus, overtime, twice) without conceding a goal. The Pioneers outshot the Panthers 21-1 in the first.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
1st period: Hill-Murray 0, Lakeville North 0
Still scoreless here just over halfway through the first period. Lakeville North killed one Pioneers penalty, and Panthers goalie Bigalke made a big backdoor save on Hill-Murray freshman forward Ingrid Newman. The Pioneers, rolling four lines deep, are outshooting the Panthers 10-0.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
1st period: Lakeville North 0, Hill-Murray 0
The puck has dropped!
And we’re underway with another day of quarterfinals. A couple early saves for Lakeville North junior goalie Bethany Bigalke, who will likely be called upon early and often in this one for the Panthers.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
Pregame: Lakeville North vs. Hill-Murray
Between today’s U.S. Olympic women’s hockey gold medal game and the Class 2A girls hockey state quarterfinals, I’m ready to hear a lot of “Free Bird” played over hockey rink loudspeakers.
During Wednesday’s 1A quarterfinals, the U.S. national team’s goal celebration song was played here at Grand Casino Arena when the lamp was lit. And, of course, the formidable U.S. women take on Canada for gold today in Italy at 12:10 central time, so expect to hear some guitar shredded from across the Atlantic.
The day starts with Pohl, McLay and the top-seeded Pioneers (23-3-1) taking on No. 8 Lakeville North (17-9-2, and shown below in a community sendoff on Wednesday) at 11 a.m.
We’ve dove into why the defending state champs’ line of junior forwards Pohl, Jaycee Chatleain and Elliana Engelhardt is so dangerous, but that’s far from where the Pioneers’ scoring stops. Sophomore Gwynn Skoogman has returned from a knee injury that kept her out of 17 games. Freshmen Anna Pohl and Hannah Rychley also lead the Pioneers’ scoring charge.
But if anyone knows how to grind out a tough win, it’s Lakeville North (17-9-2). The Panthers have had 15 of their 28 games decided by a goal, including 1-0 overtime wins over No. 2-seeded Rosemount and No. 1 Apple Valley in their Section 3 playoffs. Stick taps for both shutouts go to junior goaltender Bethany Bigalke, putting her at seven clean sheets this season, with a .925 save percentage.
The Panthers, making their first trip to state since 2023, are led in scoring by senior forward and Augsburg commit Sidney Petterssen’s 38 points, followed by 33 points from junior Mali Carlson. Pettersen netted the clutch double-overtime winner, her 20th goal of the season, against Apple Valley.
