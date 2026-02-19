Live updates from girls hockey Class 2A quarterfinals at Grand Casino Arena

February 19, 2026 at 10:51 AM

By Cassidy Hettesheimer , Olivia Hicks and Heather Rule

The Minnesota State High School League girls hockey state tournament continues Thursday with the Class 2A quarterfinals.

Catch up on what happened in the Class 1A quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Find box scores of each game on Strib Varsity. Here is the bracket for 2A, and here is the bracket for 1A.

All games were streamed on NSPN.

Thursday’s 2A quarterfinal schedule

11 a.m. [8] Lakeville North (17-9-2) vs. [1] Hill-Murray (23-3-1)

1 p.m. [5] Bemidji (20-5-1) vs. [4] Edina (18-4-3)

6 p.m. [7] Farmington (22-4-1) vs. [2] Centennial/Spring Lake Park (24-3-1)