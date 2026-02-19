Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Live updates from girls hockey Class 2A quarterfinals at Grand Casino Arena

Strib Varsity

Thursday’s action begins with defending 2A champ Hill-Murray vs. No. 8 seed Lakeville North. Next up: Bemidji s. Edina.

Hill-Murray students Zara Gil, Greta Klaiber, and Malia Mauer cheer during warmups before the start of the Class 2A quarterfinal game between the Pioneers and Lakeville North at the girls hockey state tournament. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Cassidy Hettesheimer, Olivia Hicks and Heather Rule

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Minnesota State High School League girls hockey state tournament continues Thursday with the Class 2A quarterfinals.

Catch up on what happened in the Class 1A quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Find box scores of each game on Strib Varsity. Here is the bracket for 2A, and here is the bracket for 1A.

All games were streamed on NSPN.

Thursday’s 2A quarterfinal schedule

11 a.m. [8] Lakeville North (17-9-2) vs. [1] Hill-Murray (23-3-1)

1 p.m. [5] Bemidji (20-5-1) vs. [4] Edina (18-4-3)

6 p.m. [7] Farmington (22-4-1) vs. [2] Centennial/Spring Lake Park (24-3-1)

ADVERTISEMENT

8 p.m. [6] Andover (17-10-1) vs. [3] Holy Family (24-3)

End of 1st: Hill-Murray 1, Lakeville North 0

Recent Coverage

It looked like Lakeville North might bend-but-not-break into the end of a scoreless first period, but with 7.2 seconds left, Hill-Murray junior defender Addy McLay lasered a shot through traffic from the left faceoff circle to put the Pioneers ahead. That’s the Ohio State commit’s fourth goal of the season.

Lakeville North goaltender Bethany Bigalke already has a highlight reel’s worth of saves and, going back to the Panthers’ section quarterfinal, nearly put up eight consecutive periods (plus, overtime, twice) without conceding a goal. The Pioneers outshot the Panthers 21-1 in the first.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

1st period: Hill-Murray 0, Lakeville North 0

Still scoreless here just over halfway through the first period. Lakeville North killed one Pioneers penalty, and Panthers goalie Bigalke made a big backdoor save on Hill-Murray freshman forward Ingrid Newman. The Pioneers, rolling four lines deep, are outshooting the Panthers 10-0.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

1st period: Lakeville North 0, Hill-Murray 0

The puck has dropped!

And we’re underway with another day of quarterfinals. A couple early saves for Lakeville North junior goalie Bethany Bigalke, who will likely be called upon early and often in this one for the Panthers.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

Pregame: Lakeville North vs. Hill-Murray

Between today’s U.S. Olympic women’s hockey gold medal game and the Class 2A girls hockey state quarterfinals, I’m ready to hear a lot of “Free Bird” played over hockey rink loudspeakers.

During Wednesday’s 1A quarterfinals, the U.S. national team’s goal celebration song was played here at Grand Casino Arena when the lamp was lit. And, of course, the formidable U.S. women take on Canada for gold today in Italy at 12:10 central time, so expect to hear some guitar shredded from across the Atlantic.

For several players in today’s 2A quarterfinals, that song might be familiar. Centennial/Spring Lake Park’s Alaina Gnetz, Bemidji’s Bailey Rupp, Hill-Murray’s Addy McLay and Emily Pohl, and Holy Family’s Katya Sander and Maddy Kimbrelall won gold with Team USA at this year’s U18 World Championships and will now compete for a Class 2A title.

The day starts with Pohl, McLay and the top-seeded Pioneers (23-3-1) taking on No. 8 Lakeville North (17-9-2, and shown below in a community sendoff on Wednesday) at 11 a.m.

We’ve dove into why the defending state champs’ line of junior forwards Pohl, Jaycee Chatleain and Elliana Engelhardt is so dangerous, but that’s far from where the Pioneers’ scoring stops. Sophomore Gwynn Skoogman has returned from a knee injury that kept her out of 17 games. Freshmen Anna Pohl and Hannah Rychley also lead the Pioneers’ scoring charge.

But if anyone knows how to grind out a tough win, it’s Lakeville North (17-9-2). The Panthers have had 15 of their 28 games decided by a goal, including 1-0 overtime wins over No. 2-seeded Rosemount and No. 1 Apple Valley in their Section 3 playoffs. Stick taps for both shutouts go to junior goaltender Bethany Bigalke, putting her at seven clean sheets this season, with a .925 save percentage.

The Panthers, making their first trip to state since 2023, are led in scoring by senior forward and Augsburg commit Sidney Petterssen’s 38 points, followed by 33 points from junior Mali Carlson. Pettersen netted the clutch double-overtime winner, her 20th goal of the season, against Apple Valley.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

Comment

About the Authors

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter for Strib Varsity.

See More

Olivia Hicks

Strib Varsity Reporter

Olivia Hicks is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

Heather Rule

More From Girls Hockey

Meet the identical twins whose secret language is hockey

Girls Hockey

Video: Dodge County girls hockey opens state tournament with OT victory

Girls Hockey

Comments