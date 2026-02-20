The No. 4-seeded Edina girls hockey team would need six goals, and a late third period penalty kill, to knock off No. 5-seeded Bemidji 6-4 in the Class 2A state quarterfinals Thursday, Feb. 19 at Grand Casino Arena.

The Hornets are making their 12th consecutive state tournament appearance, while this marks the Lumberjacks’ first since 2007.

Edina's Lorelai Nelson scored a hat trick Thursday, Feb. 19 helping the Hornets defeat Bemidji in the Class 2A girls hockey state quarterfinals.

Click the video box above to see game highlights, and hear from the Hornets and Lumberjacks.

Starting the scoring for Edina was senior Lorelai Nelson. Bemidji responded as Emma Greiner scored her third goal of the season, and the game was tied 1-1 after the first period.

Nelson, a 2026 top-five Ms. Hockey finalist, scored twice in the second period to complete her hat trick. A Bailey Rupp goal for Bemidji made the score 3-2 Edina after two periods.

“A hat trick at any time is crazy, let alone on a big stage. Lorelai, this is her fifth year on this team, so she’s played in the state tournament a few times. She knows what it takes,” said Edina coach Sami Cowger.

In the third period, the Hornets and Lumberjacks took turns scoring. Down 5-3, Bemidji’s Naomi Johnson made it a one-goal game with just over two minutes to go. Edina then took a tripping penalty, putting the Lumberjacks on the power play for the rest of the game, but Charlotte Theirl put away the empty netter to secure Edina’s victory.

“When you’re killing a penalty at the end of the game, when you’re only up by one, your heart is fluttering a little extra at that point. But our special teams have always been solid for this entire year,” Cowger said.