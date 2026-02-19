Moorhead girls hockey coach Ryan Kraft resigns

Moorhead Spuds head coach Ryan Kraft has announced he is stepping down from the program after seven years leading the Class 2A team.

Under the former Gopher and NHL player, the Spuds made their program’s fourth and fifth appearances at state, reaching the 2A quarterfinals in 2023 and 2025.

Moorhead lost to Bemidji 4-3 in the Section 8 championship game this year and were a regular in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25 statewide ranking, finishing No. 14 with a 14-10-3 record.