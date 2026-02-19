Moorhead girls hockey coach Ryan Kraft resigns

Moorhead Spuds head coach Ryan Kraft has announced he is stepping down from the program after seven years leading the Class 2A team.
Under the former Gopher and NHL player, the Spuds made their program’s fourth and fifth appearances at state, reaching the 2A quarterfinals in 2023 and 2025.
Moorhead lost to Bemidji 4-3 in the Section 8 championship game this year and were a regular in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25 statewide ranking, finishing No. 14 with a 14-10-3 record.
“Coach Kraft is stepping aside to enjoy more time with his hockey playing family,” the Spuds’ announcement read on X. “Best of luck to coach and thanks!”
Kraft’s son, Mason, led the Moorhead boys to a state title last year and earned Mr. Hockey honors as a senior. He is currently playing for the Wenatchee Wild in the WHL and is committed to play college hockey at Minnesota State Mankato.
Ryan Kraft played for the Gophers in the ’90s before spending most of his professional career in the American Hockey League. He played one NHL season with San Jose.
Comments