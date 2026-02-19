Meet the identical twins whose secret language is hockey

When Alaina and Brooke Gnetz were 6 years old, the identical twins made up a secret language.

“It was gibberish,” the two high school hockey players recently recalled in unison, now speaking fluent English, through giggles.

The shared vocabulary — a common phenomenon among identical twins called cryptophasia — might have died out when the sisters’ parents sent them to speech therapy to quell the indecipherable dialect, but the forward-defender duo still find themselves communicating without words on ice.

Their preferred language is sailing a puck from one stick to the other. Last season, the two racked up 85 combined points in 27 games for Woodbury.

“She’ll pass to me and she doesn’t even look, she just knows where I am,” Alaina, who also goes by Laini, said.

“From the very beginning, people didn’t think we had twins because they were bouncing off the wall,” said Chris Gnetz, the twins’ dad, remembering two blonde streaks forming a single person on the ice. “They were one.”

But for the first time, the twins aren’t sharing the ice this season. Laini, a Ms. Hockey finalist, now wears Centennial/Spring Lake Park crimson. Brooke has been sitting in the stands after a torn ACL benched her for her senior season at Woodbury.

Two tough mentalities

“I can go first,” Laini said before launching into the story of the twins’ wobbly legs slicing through ice for the first time.