Minnesota girls reinventing ‘hockey talk’ and using it for good

When Edina girls hockey captain Taylor Gardner brought the Hornets to a 4-4 overtime standoff against west metro rival Minnetonka on Saturday, she claimed the roster wasn’t full of slang-slinging trash-talkers.

“Girls just don’t chirp as much [as boys], it’s more just aggression,” the senior defender said, echoing a common stereotype about female athletes’ trash-talking.

But as her blades sliced through the ice at Pagel Activity Center, an occasional colorful word was hurled from one net to the other, often accompanying a tripping penalty or a thrown shoulder.

“Everyone just gets a little chippy,” Gardner conceded. “It definitely got a little bit gritty out there at moments, and a few words were exchanged.”

Minnetonka sophomore forward Kennedy Hochbaum draws a tripping call that would set up the Skippers' final regulation goal in a 4-4 tie against Edina on Dec. 13 at Pagel Activity Center in Minnetonka. (Cassidy Hettesheimer)

Hockey players are known for their vocabulary: a combination of homemade terms that loosely resemble their original meaning, like “biscuit” and “puck” sharing a shape, and abbreviated words that typically end in an “ie” or “er” sound, like “chippy,” “duster” or “bender.” Sometimes terms are simply nicknames for technical words, like using “bar down” as a shortcut to explain a puck popping off the crossbar and slotting straight down into the net.

More often than not, these phrases are used to insult and throw opponents off their game.

Male hockey players have historically used this vocabulary to develop an identity during the most vulnerable development years in locker rooms, said Andrew Bray, a former junior hockey player turned sociolinguist at the University of Rochester who built his career studying the language.

Amid his research on hockey slang’s origins, he found a pattern: Well-liked and skilled players introduced new terms and others adopted them in an effort to establish a group identity, often excluding female players from membership.