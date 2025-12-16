Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide girls hockey ranking

Two of the top five teams in the state battled to a physical 4-4 draw at the Skippers’ Pagel Activity Center. Minnetonka sophomores Kennedy Hochbaum and Clare Sommerfeld each scored power-play goals in the third period’s final six minutes to force a scoreless overtime.
“They’re a good team, and it’s very close scores every single time we play them,” said Edina senior forward Lorelai Nelson, a Penn State commit. “So, I mean, a tie’s okay, but next time we see them, hopefully we come out with the W.
“We play the hardest schedule in the state,” Nelson said, “and I think it’s super beneficial. Every game that we lose or win or tie, we learn something.”
Minnetonka junior defender Emerson Grinsteinner’s first two goals of the season pushed the Skippers out to a 2-1 lead by the end of the first period. But in the second, the Hornets answered with sophomore forward Hazel Schenkelberg’s second goal of the afternoon, plus junior defender Libby Moe (a Quinnipac commit) and Nelson finding the back of the net.
Penalty minutes racked up — 16 for each team, almost double each team’s per-game average of just under nine minutes in the box — as Minnetonka orchestrated its late tying surge. Four of the game’s last five goals came on power plays.
“A lot of stop and go, power play, penalty kill, I think that kind of changes the momentum back and forth,” Hornets senior defender Taylor Gardner said. “It’s hard to get that momentum, keep it going.”
The teams will meet again on Jan. 15, at Edina’s Braemar Arena.
The Skippers won both of the teams’ meetings last year, but it was Edina finishing runner-up at the Class 2A state tournament. The Hornets had to beat Minnetonka 3-2 in the 2023 state semifinals to win that year’s title.
Minnesota Top 25
All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted. Player’s college commitment in parentheses.
On a weekend trip up north, the Fire came away with a 4-2 victory over Bemidji and 3-1 defeat of Moorhead. Seniors Maddy Kimbrel (Wisconsin), Ella Nonweiler (Stonehill) and Addy Cowan (Dartmouth) each tallied a goal and an assist against Bemidji, and Kimbrel scored twice against Moorhead.
2. Hill-Murray (11-1) Previous: No. 2
The Pioneers piled up 24 goals across victories over Simley, St. Paul/Two Rivers and Cretin-Derham Hall. Freshman Anna Pohl was on a tear, scoring eight times across the three victories.
3. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (10-1-1) Previous: No. 4
Centennial/Spring Lake Park scored five unanswered goals to beat Edina 5-1, with three points each for junior Grace Laager (Boston College) and senior Alaina Gnetz (Minnesota Duluth). The pair put up the same total in a 7-1 win over Eastview, while freshman Avery Wagner scored the game winner in a 4-3 win over River Cities.
4. Minnetonka (7-0-2) Previous: No. 3
In addition to the Skippers’ tie against Edina, they beat Eden Prairie 8-1 thanks to eight goal scorers, including junior Jemma McAlexander (Harvard), who also recorded a team-high three assists.
5. Edina (5-3-1) Previous: No. 5
The Hornets faced tough tests in their loss to Centennial/Spring Lake Park and tie with Minnetonka.
6. Bemidji (7-1) Previous: No. 6
Holy Family scored twice in the first three minutes to eventually hand the Lumberjacks their first loss of the season. Junior Millie Knott and sophomore Naomi Johnson found the back of the net in the 4-2 defeat.
7. Warroad (1A, 9-2) Previous: No. 7
Freshman Olivia Anthony scored a hat trick in a 12-1 win over Fort Frances (Ontario) and had three assists in the Warriors’ 4-0 victory over East Grand Forks, as did junior Karlee Kalbrener.
8. Woodbury (10-0-1) Previous: No. 10
Sophomore Maddison Boone recorded two goals and two assists in a 5-2 victory over Mounds View/Irondale, and Makenna Miller scored in the first period to edge Roseville/Mahtomedi 1-0.
The Crimson scored three times in the game’s final 18 minutes to pull away from Andover 3-0, led by a goal and assist each from juniors Cate Fischer and Harper Wieneke (Assumption). But the Crimson fell to Wayzata 2-1.
A high-scoring week for the Tigers ended with 18 goals against Lakeville North, Hastings and Prior Lake. In a 5-4 overtime victory over Prior Lake, sophomore Jenna Goblirsch scored twice and freshman Ryann Bengston netted the winner.
16. Moorhead (5-4) Previous: No. 17
The Spuds routed Roseau 11-3, led by four points from junior Anna Bjorkman, before falling to Holy Family.
