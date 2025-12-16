Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide girls hockey ranking

If a reminder was needed as to why the pairing of Edina and Minnetonka made our list of the 10 unrivaled high school rivalries in Minnesota, Saturday’s girls hockey game between the two Lake Conference schools was the perfect example.

Two of the top five teams in the state battled to a physical 4-4 draw at the Skippers’ Pagel Activity Center. Minnetonka sophomores Kennedy Hochbaum and Clare Sommerfeld each scored power-play goals in the third period’s final six minutes to force a scoreless overtime.

“They’re a good team, and it’s very close scores every single time we play them,” said Edina senior forward Lorelai Nelson, a Penn State commit. “So, I mean, a tie’s okay, but next time we see them, hopefully we come out with the W.

“We play the hardest schedule in the state,” Nelson said, “and I think it’s super beneficial. Every game that we lose or win or tie, we learn something.”

Edina junior goaltender Soren Peacock makes a third-period pad save — one of her 25 total saves in Saturday's 4-4 tie against Minnetonka.

Minnetonka junior defender Emerson Grinsteinner’s first two goals of the season pushed the Skippers out to a 2-1 lead by the end of the first period. But in the second, the Hornets answered with sophomore forward Hazel Schenkelberg’s second goal of the afternoon, plus junior defender Libby Moe (a Quinnipac commit) and Nelson finding the back of the net.

Penalty minutes racked up — 16 for each team, almost double each team’s per-game average of just under nine minutes in the box — as Minnetonka orchestrated its late tying surge. Four of the game’s last five goals came on power plays.

“A lot of stop and go, power play, penalty kill, I think that kind of changes the momentum back and forth,” Hornets senior defender Taylor Gardner said. “It’s hard to get that momentum, keep it going.”

Minnetonka sophomore forward Kennedy Hochbaum draws a tripping call that would set up the Skippers' final regulation power play goal. (Cassidy Hettesheimer)

The teams will meet again on Jan. 15, at Edina’s Braemar Arena.