Wrestling 2025-26: The top 25 teams to watch this season

Expect these teams to set the tone for the season and compete for a state title in February.

St. Michael-Albertville claimed the team 3A championship in wrestling in February. The Knights could very well win a third consecutive title this season. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

To preview the high school wrestling season, staff writer Jim Paulsen compiled a list of the top 25 teams across Minnesota.

Note: All teams are in Class 3A unless noted

1. St. Michael-Albertville: The two-time defending Class 3A champion Knights have depth for a three-peat.

2. Stillwater: A state title contender that will have its hands full getting back to the state tournament.

3. Staples-Motley (1A): Last year’s Class 1A champs are deep and talented and can compete with any team.

4. Shakopee: Graduation hurt, but the Sabers have six state-tournament place-winners back.

5. Simley (2A): The Spartans’ move to Section 1, 2A — joining Kasson-Mantorville and Zumbrota-Mazeppa — makes it the toughest 2A section in the state.

6. Chatfield: The Gophers would love another shot at Staples-Motley, the team that beat them for the 2025 1A title.

7. Kasson-Mantorville (2A): Is there any momentum left from the KoMets after their run to the Prep Bowl?

8. Holdingford (1A): The Huskers will challenge Staples-Motley for the Section 7, 1A title.

9. Hastings: With 11 starters back, the Raiders should win Section 3, 3A once more.

10. Mounds View: Losses to graduation are bothersome, but the Mustangs have a solid foundation on which to lean.

11. Bemidji (3A): Is the Lumberjacks reign at the top of Section 8, 3A in jeopardy?

12. Grand Rapids (2A): Can super-senior Christian Jelle lead the Thunderhawks back to the state tournament?

13. Zumbrota-Mazeppa (2A): The Cougars, who fell just short to Kasson-Mantorville in the Section 1 finals, are looking to take the next step.

14. Jackson County Central (1A): The Huskies will again win Section 3. Can they make noise at the state meet?

15. Willmar: The Cardinals will push Bemidji and Brainerd for Section 8, 3A supremacy.

16. Northfield: Still a little young, but the Raiders have plenty of talent.

17. Perham (2A): With experience and depth, the Yellowjackets are the team likely to make a surprise postseason run.

18. Marshall (2A): Strong at the lower and higher weights, the defending Section 3, 2A Tigers look to toughen up the midweights.

19. Kenyon-Wanamingo (1A): Loaded at the lighter weights, expect the Knights to jump on foes early and often.

20. Forest Lake: The Rangers will go as their big boys go.

21. Becker (2A): There are plenty of teams vying to take the Bulldogs’ Section 6, 2A title.

22. Elk River: The Elks hope to fend off a slew of challengers in Section 7, 3A.

23. Watertown-Mayer (2A): The 2025 Class 2A state champs have gaps to fill, but any team with studs like Joey and Titan Friederichs at the top are to be reckoned with.

24. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville (1A): The Wolverines are just a few years removed from back-to-back state titles. There’s still talent there.

25. Waconia: If iron indeed sharpens iron, the Wildcats hone a keen edge simply by having Shakopee in their section.

