Wrestling 2025-26: The top 25 teams to watch this season

December 4, 2025 at 10:00 AM

To preview the high school wrestling season, staff writer Jim Paulsen compiled a list of the top 25 teams across Minnesota.

Note: All teams are in Class 3A unless noted

1. St. Michael-Albertville: The two-time defending Class 3A champion Knights have depth for a three-peat.

2. Stillwater: A state title contender that will have its hands full getting back to the state tournament.

3. Staples-Motley (1A): Last year’s Class 1A champs are deep and talented and can compete with any team.

4. Shakopee: Graduation hurt, but the Sabers have six state-tournament place-winners back.

5. Simley (2A): The Spartans’ move to Section 1, 2A — joining Kasson-Mantorville and Zumbrota-Mazeppa — makes it the toughest 2A section in the state.

6. Chatfield: The Gophers would love another shot at Staples-Motley, the team that beat them for the 2025 1A title.