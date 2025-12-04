Skip to main content
Howie Johnson gives Gophers’ a game-changing defensive lineman

Johnson, a four-star prospect from Forest Lake, signed Wednesday with the Gophers as the new No. 1-rated senior in Minnesota.

Forest Lake senior Howie Johnson holds up Easton Parson, 11, whom he coaches in sixth-grade football, as he poses for photos after he signed his financial aid documents to play football at the University of Minnesota on Wednesday. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Game-changing defensive linemen like Forest Lake’s Howie Johnson don’t come around too often in Minnesota high school football.

That’s what made Wednesday a big moment for Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck’s program when the 6-foot-4, 260-pound senior officially signed and later celebrated with a ceremony in front of friends, family and classmates in the Rangers gymnasium.

“It’s a surreal feeling,” Johnson said. “I’ve always wanted to play for the Gophers. P.J.’s philosophy and ideals are what really reeled me in. So when I got the opportunity to play for him, I couldn’t pass that up.”

Johnson joins a high-profile 2026 class for Fleck, which includes Roman Voss from Jackson County Central and Andrew Trout from Rocori.

Voss and Trout took turns as Minnesota’s No. 1 prospect in their class, which is a distinction Johnson recently earned with updated rankings from 247Sports, ESPN and On3.

Johnson finished his prep career as a four-star recruit and unofficial state record holder with 105 combined sacks and tackles for loss in four seasons.

Voss picked the Gophers over Alabama. Trout had Iowa and Wisconsin scholarship offers. Johnson picked the Gophers before he was heavily recruited by many top programs, but there was outside pressure to consider other schools when his national recruiting stock began to rise.

Forest Lake finished 8-2 this season after a 31-30 loss to eventual state champion Edina in the Class 6A second round. The Rangers held Mason West to 112 yards passing and running back Chase Bjorgaard to 59 yards rushing. That was in large part to Johnson’s presence on the defensive front. He finished his senior season with 66 tackles, including 25 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

“People were always [like], ‘You could get a lot more money if you go to this place,’ ” Johnson said about NIL opportunities. “But to me it’s not about the money. It’s what you can gain from playing football [at home].”

Johnson’s relationship with fellow Minnesotans Voss and Trout also made his decision to play for the Gophers seem like the perfect fit. They bonded during campus visits, including when the Gophers kept Paul Bunyan’s Axe with last week’s home victory against rival Wisconsin.

“I enjoy hanging out with them, and they’re really, really good football players,” Johnson said. “I’m grateful that us three are in this class. They’re good dudes, but they’re also great football players.”

Before arriving on campus next summer, Johnson will complete his senior year as a member of the Forest Lake track and field team, where he is one of the state’s top throwers.

What excites him most about the Gophers program?

Fleck has a history of developing defensive linemen, including junior Anthony Smith, who finished second in the Big Ten in sacks this year.

“It’s going to be awesome,” Johnson said. “I’m grateful to get an opportunity to play at the next level with a school whose defensive line has been out of this world.”

About the Author

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

