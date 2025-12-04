Howie Johnson gives Gophers’ a game-changing defensive lineman

Game-changing defensive linemen like Forest Lake’s Howie Johnson don’t come around too often in Minnesota high school football.

That’s what made Wednesday a big moment for Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck’s program when the 6-foot-4, 260-pound senior officially signed and later celebrated with a ceremony in front of friends, family and classmates in the Rangers gymnasium.

“It’s a surreal feeling,” Johnson said. “I’ve always wanted to play for the Gophers. P.J.’s philosophy and ideals are what really reeled me in. So when I got the opportunity to play for him, I couldn’t pass that up.”

Johnson joins a high-profile 2026 class for Fleck, which includes Roman Voss from Jackson County Central and Andrew Trout from Rocori.

Voss and Trout took turns as Minnesota’s No. 1 prospect in their class, which is a distinction Johnson recently earned with updated rankings from 247Sports, ESPN and On3.

Johnson finished his prep career as a four-star recruit and unofficial state record holder with 105 combined sacks and tackles for loss in four seasons.

Voss picked the Gophers over Alabama. Trout had Iowa and Wisconsin scholarship offers. Johnson picked the Gophers before he was heavily recruited by many top programs, but there was outside pressure to consider other schools when his national recruiting stock began to rise.

Forest Lake finished 8-2 this season after a 31-30 loss to eventual state champion Edina in the Class 6A second round. The Rangers held Mason West to 112 yards passing and running back Chase Bjorgaard to 59 yards rushing. That was in large part to Johnson’s presence on the defensive front. He finished his senior season with 66 tackles, including 25 tackles for loss and seven sacks.