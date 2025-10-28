Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Forest Lake football standout Howie Johnson sets unofficial state record

Howie Johnson, a defensive end committed to the Gophers, broke Minnesota’s recorded mark for sacks and tackles for loss in a career last weekend.

Forest Lake defensive lineman Howie Johnson (92) leads a play at White Bear Lake during a September game. (Alicia Tipcke)
Comment

By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Minnesota high school football all-time records can be hard to determine officially, but Forest Lake senior Howie Johnson enjoyed a special moment after his team’s 57-7 victory over Coon Rapids in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs.

A 6-4, 260-pound defensive end committed to the Gophers, Johnson set the state record for sacks and tackles for loss in a career, according to Minnesota State High School League records.

The previous record was 103.5 sacks and tackles for loss combined, set by Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Dillon Drake from 2016-19. Johnson’s total is 105, per Strib Varsity Minnesota Football Hub statistics.

Stats were not routinely kept as recently as 20 years ago, so state records exist with a level of subjectivity, and some may not be considered definitive. That didn’t diminish how Johnson felt about the mark.

“It’s a blessing,” Johnson told Strib Varsity on Tuesday. “Really showing that you can do whatever you think you can as long as you put your mind to it.”

Johnson has 60 total tackles, including 23 tackles for loss and six sacks, this season for the Rangers (8-1), who host Edina in the Class 6A second round Friday.

Earlier this season, Johnson talked to Strib Varsity about what it takes to become one of the best pass rushers in the state.

“This isn’t all just raw talent. This is a lot of hard work,” Johnson told Strib Varsity’s Alicia Tipcke. “This is a lot of time spent behind the curtains working and game-planning.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson joins fellow in-state commits Roman Voss of Jackson County Central and Andrew Trout of Rocori in Gophers coach P.J. Fleck’s 2026 recruiting class,

Voss and Jackson County Central (9-0), the No. 1 team in Class 2A, will play a home section final at 3 p.m. Friday against Le Sueur-Henderson. Trout and Rocori (8-1) will play a Class 4A section final at Marshall at 7 p.m. Friday.

Related Coverage

Comment

About the Author

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More From Football

East Ridge vs. Maple Grove, Prior Lake vs. Minnetonka football playoff games streaming live on Strib Varsity

Football

Watch live Friday: ‘Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver’ Episode 12

Football

Comments