Minnesota high school football all-time records can be hard to determine officially, but Forest Lake senior Howie Johnson enjoyed a special moment after his team’s 57-7 victory over Coon Rapids in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs.

A 6-4, 260-pound defensive end committed to the Gophers, Johnson set the state record for sacks and tackles for loss in a career, according to Minnesota State High School League records.

The previous record was 103.5 sacks and tackles for loss combined, set by Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Dillon Drake from 2016-19. Johnson’s total is 105, per Strib Varsity Minnesota Football Hub statistics.

Stats were not routinely kept as recently as 20 years ago, so state records exist with a level of subjectivity, and some may not be considered definitive. That didn’t diminish how Johnson felt about the mark.

“It’s a blessing,” Johnson told Strib Varsity on Tuesday. “Really showing that you can do whatever you think you can as long as you put your mind to it.”

Johnson has 60 total tackles, including 23 tackles for loss and six sacks, this season for the Rangers (8-1), who host Edina in the Class 6A second round Friday.

Earlier this season, Johnson talked to Strib Varsity about what it takes to become one of the best pass rushers in the state.

“This isn’t all just raw talent. This is a lot of hard work,” Johnson told Strib Varsity’s Alicia Tipcke. “This is a lot of time spent behind the curtains working and game-planning.”