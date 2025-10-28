The Pine Island football team wanted to start the second quarter of its playoff game Saturday with a statement. To no one’s surprise, the ball went to one of the best runners in the state.

“It worked perfectly,” Nick Thein said.

“It” was not another dash but instead a little razzle dazzle, and Thein fooled the Lake City defense with a 62-yard touchdown toss.

“Pretty awesome,” he said of his second career pass.

That’s also a good description of Nick’s entire senior season. He’s been pretty awesome for an undefeated team ranked No. 6 in Class 3A. The 9-0 Panthers, who have outscored opponents 369-33, will be vying for their first state tournament appearance since 2013 in Friday’s section championship against Winona Cotter.

“Make a state tournament and make a run, that’s what drives us,” Thein said. “Make history for Pine Island. Put our names down in the history book.”

For this school an hour southeast of the Twin Cities, Thein has been the catalyst of the quest.

Thein has rushed for 1,617 yards (12.6 per carry) and 27 touchdowns despite playing in the second half of only a few games because of lopsided scores. His 27 touchdown runs are second most in the state, behind the 29 by Hermantown’s Martin Sleen.