Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys basketball rankings

With the Breakdown Boys Tip-Off Classic no longer being played Saturday, the top matchups from last weekend’s event at Hopkins loom large in the latest rankings.

Teams like Maple Grove, Totino-Grace, Richfield and Tartan definitely looked like contenders and talented enough to battle any opponent in the state.

The Hopkins-Tartan game a week ago was suspended after a fan altercation. That created a domino effect wiping away the 36-team Breakdown event for safety concerns by Edina, but there are still some games being played Saturday at home sites, including Wayzata at Cretin-Derham Hall and Hopkins at Totino-Grace.

Expect possible movement again this time next week.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted.

1. Wayzata (4-0) Previous rank: 1

The Trojans remain undefeated after a 95-53 win against St. Louis Park and a 94-55 win against Lakeville North behind Gophers recruit and senior Nolen Anderson, who leads the team with 25.5 points per game. Iowa State recruit Christian Wiggins also had a season-high 20 points Thursday. Their first true test will be playing Saturday night at Cretin-Derham Hall.

2. Totino-Grace (3A, 3-0) Previous rank: 3