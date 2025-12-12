Skip to main content
Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys basketball rankings

Suspended game and cancellation of big hoops event didn’t keep some teams from moving up or down in the latest Top 25.

Wayzata forward Tommy Shunmugavelu (40) attempts to block the shot taken by Cretin-Derham Hall forward Ty Schlagel (23) during the Class 4A boys basketball state championship game in March. The two teams face each other on Saturday. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

With the Breakdown Boys Tip-Off Classic no longer being played Saturday, the top matchups from last weekend’s event at Hopkins loom large in the latest rankings.

Teams like Maple Grove, Totino-Grace, Richfield and Tartan definitely looked like contenders and talented enough to battle any opponent in the state.

The Hopkins-Tartan game a week ago was suspended after a fan altercation. That created a domino effect wiping away the 36-team Breakdown event for safety concerns by Edina, but there are still some games being played Saturday at home sites, including Wayzata at Cretin-Derham Hall and Hopkins at Totino-Grace.

Expect possible movement again this time next week.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted.

1. Wayzata (4-0) Previous rank: 1

The Trojans remain undefeated after a 95-53 win against St. Louis Park and a 94-55 win against Lakeville North behind Gophers recruit and senior Nolen Anderson, who leads the team with 25.5 points per game. Iowa State recruit Christian Wiggins also had a season-high 20 points Thursday. Their first true test will be playing Saturday night at Cretin-Derham Hall.

2. Totino-Grace (3A, 3-0) Previous rank: 3

The Eagles are back. They have the talent that resembles the team that won three straight state titles. Look no further than Malachi Hill, Dothan Ijadimbola and Daniel Zoa combining for 53 points in Thursday’s 78-76 win against Maple Grove. Hill, Ijadimbola and Tian Chatman also combined for 36 points in last Saturday’s 78-52 win over Apple Valley.

3. Tartan (2-0) Previous rank: 7

The Titans were 10 points ahead and had the momentum against Hopkins with 9:13 left in the second half before play was suspended last weekend in the Big Stage Classic. K.J. Wilson and company might be able to leap even higher in the rankings if they can finish off Hopkins when the game resumes Tuesday night.

4. Hopkins (3-0) Previous rank: 2

Senior point guard Jayden Moore wasn’t able to play against Tartan last Saturday at home, but he returned to score a team-high 28 points Tuesday to escape Apple Valley 73-71. The Royals will play Saturday at Totino-Grace before seeing what happens in the completion of the game against Tartan.

5. Cretin-Derham Hall (2-0) Previous rank: 5

The Raiders, who beat Stillwater 96-64 on Thursday, are led by junior Ty Schlagel and senior JoJo Mitchell, both averaging 20 points per game. Julian Smith’s three-point shooting has also been a difference maker. CDH is looking to avenge last season’s Class 4A championship loss when it plays host to Wayzata on Saturday.

6. Maple Grove (2-0) Previous rank: 4

The Crimson wowed fans with last weekend’s 86-64 clobbering of DeLaSalle when they hit a school-record 21 three-pointers. But a combined 48 points by Max Iversen and Baboucarr Ann wasn’t enough for Maple Grove in Thursday’s home loss against Totino-Grace.

7. Alexandria (3A, 2-0) Previous rank: 6

The Cardinals graduated current Clemson freshman Chase Thompson, who won Mr. Basketball last season. But senior Gavin Roderick looked a lot like Thompson with his career-high 46 points with nine three-pointers in Thursday’s 98-88 win vs. Sartell.

8. East Ridge (2-0) Previous rank: 10

The Raptors are trying to get healthy, but they were able to win their first two games with senior guard and future Gopher Cedric Tomes averaging 33.5 points. East Ridge’s matchup with Maple Grove was moved from the Breakdown Tip-Off to Dec. 20 at home.

9. Richfield (3A, 5-0) Previous: 14

Dre Collins and Tyrece Hagler are averaging a combined 43 points per game this season. But Collins has taken his game to a new level with high-scoring games of 29 points in last week’s win vs. Champlin Park and 28 points in Thursday’s win at Orono.

10. DeLaSalle (1-1) Previous rank: 8

The Islanders weren’t ready for the challenge in last week’s blowout loss against Maple Grove in the Big Stage Classic, but sophomore Ichima Idoka came to play with a team-high 15 points. They bounced back with a 85-42 win against Holy Angels on Tuesday.

11. Eagan (2-0) Previous: 13

The Wildcats cruised to a 69-43 win against Minneapolis Southwest and a 70-43 win against Andover. In those two wins, Alex Schroepfer combined to score 47 points.

12. Mankato East (3A, 3-1) Previous rank: 9

The Cougars started the season strong but lost by 16 points Thursday against Rochester Century. Senior Lucas Gustafson is still one of the most underrated guards in the state while averaging 22 points.

13. Mahtomedi (3A, 3-0) Previous rank: 15

The Zephyrs have one of the best scoring trios in the Metro East with Mark Graff, Willie Roeloffs and Noah Carlson, who combined for 45 points in Thursday’s 109-61 win over Delano.

14. Rochester Mayo (3-1) Previous rank: 12

The Spartans suffered a tough first loss to Northfield, but they bounced back to squeak one out 57-56 against Mankato West behind Will Gyamaty’s 20 points.

15. St. Paul Johnson (3A, 1-0) Previous rank: 17

The Governors were the last team in the Top 25 to play their first game with Thursday’s 77-52 win against St. Croix Lutheran.

16. Apple Valley (2-2) Previous rank: 11

The Eagles had one of the toughest early schedules with losses to Class 4A powers Totino-Grace and Hopkins. But Camare’ Young’s 29 points nearly helped them pull off an upset of the Royals in a 73-71 loss.

17. Goodhue (2A, 2-0) Previous rank: 19

Wildcats trio Luke Roschen, Owen Roschen and Alex Loos combined for 64 points in an 85-59 win Monday against Kasson-Mantorville.

18. Cherry (1A, 3-0) Previous rank: 21

The Tigers have discovered their new star with junior guard Isaiah Asuma, who is averaging more than 30 points per game. His cousin, Noah, also surpassed 2,000 career points this week.

19. Eden Prairie (3-0) Previous rank: 23

The Eagles found their go-to guy in the first two weeks of the season with senior guard Hamze Yusuf, who is averaging 24 points. Carter Pulrang, however, had 27 points in Wednesday’s 84-64 win against Shakopee.

20. Pelican Rapids (1A, 1-0) Previous rank: 22

The Vikings won their opener 74-59 against Perham with Miguel Torres scoring a game-high 29 points, but 6-9 Jack Welch also added 15.

21. Austin (3A, 3-0) Previous rank: 24

The Packers have four players averaging double figures this season, led by senior Cole Hebrink and junior Xzayveun Severin scoring more than 18 points per game.

22. Montevideo (2A, 2-1) Previous rank: 18

The Thunder Hawks suffered their first loss this season Thursday, falling 68-66 to Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta despite Brady Dack’s 22 points.

23. St. Peter (4-0) Previous rank: Unranked

South Dakota football recruit Parker Maloney has used his 6-7 frame to dominate on the court, including in a recent 30-point win vs. fellow two-sport standout Deron Russell.

24. Farmington (3-0) Previous rank: Unranked

The Tigers opened eyes with wins against Rochester Century, Edina and Rosemount to start the season. Potential is high if 6-9 junior Briggs Sheridan continues to improve.

25. Jackson County Central (2A, 2-1) Previous rank: 20

The Huskies, who suffered a 75-61 loss on Tuesday to Luverne, their first loss this season, won’t get to play Minnehaha Academy this weekend with the Tip-Off called off.

