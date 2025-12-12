Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys basketball rankings

Wildcats trio Luke Roschen, Owen Roschen and Alex Loos combined for 64 points in an 85-59 win Monday against Kasson-Mantorville.
18. Cherry (1A, 3-0) Previous rank: 21
The Tigers have discovered their new star with junior guard Isaiah Asuma, who is averaging more than 30 points per game. His cousin, Noah, also surpassed 2,000 career points this week.
19. Eden Prairie (3-0) Previous rank: 23
The Eagles found their go-to guy in the first two weeks of the season with senior guard Hamze Yusuf, who is averaging 24 points. Carter Pulrang, however, had 27 points in Wednesday’s 84-64 win against Shakopee.
20. Pelican Rapids (1A, 1-0) Previous rank: 22
