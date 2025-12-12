Inside Bloomington Jefferson’s boys hockey resurgence

When Bloomington Kennedy folded its boys hockey program following the conclusion of the 2024-25 season in February, the door swung open for players to join archrival Bloomington Jefferson.

But Kennedy had a talent gap. The Eagles finished 1-24 last season, and 12 of 18 players were seniors. Two took part in Jefferson’s summer training program; none tried out for the varsity.

Many remnants of Kennedy’s rich hockey tradition have faded right as Jefferson goes through a resurgence.

“What I would say to those [Kennedy] fans is, ‘Come support us,’” Jefferson coach Matt Elsen said. “We want as many people involved in Bloomington hockey as we can get. We still welcome those kids and want a place for them to play.”

The best way to start an all-city bandwagon is to keep winning, and Jefferson is off to a 5-0-1 start entering Saturday’s home game vs. Westonka.

The Jaguars went 3-22-1 just three seasons ago, but wearing those powder blue uniforms, they look like they’ve turned back time to their ’80s and ’90s glory days.

Good crowds have returned to Bloomington Ice Garden, which underwent a $37 million renovation this year. Kennedy still has a presence at that facility affectionately known as “BIG,” if fans know where to look.

There’s a new mural in the main rink honoring the city’s high schools — Lincoln, Kennedy and Jefferson — and a banner noting Kennedy’s four state tournament appearances and 1987 state championship.