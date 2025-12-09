Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide boys hockey ranking

The most fun part of doing these rankings is finding and acknowledging smaller programs that often get overlooked.

I’ll be the first to admit that outside of a handful of teams at the top, the rankings are almost comically subjective. A very good team stubbing its toe can result in a wild fluctuation in the rankings, particularly this early in the season.

Which is why it makes sense to recognize teams playing their best early, even if many do not consider them among the state’s best. It’s a chance to give a well-deserved nod to programs like Bagley/Fosston and Luverne for instance.

Cooper Siegert (13) of Shakopee controls the puck against Rosemount at Shakopee Ice Arena on Thursday, December 4. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted. Records through Dec. 8

1. Moorhead (5-0-0). Previous: 1

A six-goal third period lifted the Spuds over St. Michael-Albertville 8-2. They’re ready to defend their state title now.

2. Minnetonka (5-0-1). Previous: 5

Will the Skippers EVER allow a goal? They’ve blanked four straight foes.