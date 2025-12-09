Skip to main content
Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide boys hockey ranking

Strib Varsity reporter Jim Paulsen focuses on the overlooked and underrated boys hockey teams of the early 2025-26 season.

Cooper Siegert (13) and the Shakopee Sabers rose from No. 22 to No. 12 in this week's ranking after wins over Rosemount and Hibbing/Chisholm. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The most fun part of doing these rankings is finding and acknowledging smaller programs that often get overlooked.

I’ll be the first to admit that outside of a handful of teams at the top, the rankings are almost comically subjective. A very good team stubbing its toe can result in a wild fluctuation in the rankings, particularly this early in the season.

Which is why it makes sense to recognize teams playing their best early, even if many do not consider them among the state’s best. It’s a chance to give a well-deserved nod to programs like Bagley/Fosston and Luverne for instance.

Cooper Siegert (13) of Shakopee controls the puck against Rosemount at Shakopee Ice Arena on Thursday, December 4. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted. Records through Dec. 8

1. Moorhead (5-0-0). Previous: 1

A six-goal third period lifted the Spuds over St. Michael-Albertville 8-2. They’re ready to defend their state title now.

2. Minnetonka (5-0-1). Previous: 5

Will the Skippers EVER allow a goal? They’ve blanked four straight foes.

3. Hill-Murray (2-0-2). Previous: 2

After giving up four goals in a season-opening victory over Eden Prairie, goalie Grayson Hanggi has been a wall, allowing just three in three games since.

4. St. Thomas Academy (5-1-0). Previous: 6

The Cadets are scoring goals in bunches, averaging nearly eight per game.

5. Maple Grove (4-1-0). Previous: 3

The Crimson recently gave up a two-goal, third-period lead and lost 5-4 in overtime to Eden Prairie.

6. Edina (3-2). Previous: 8

The Hornets righted their ship by winning three in a row. Bode McConnell is on a hot streak with 10 goals in three games.

7. Stillwater (5-1). Previous: 7

With balance scoring and strong goaltending, Ponies look set for the long haul.

8. Hibbing/Chisholm (1A, 5-1-0). Previous: 4

The Bluejackets gave up four straight goals in a 4-2 home loss to consistent Shakopee.

9. Hermantown (1A, 3-0-1). Previous: 10

Goalie Bryce Francisco showing good form, with a a .940 save percentage and a 1.92 GAA.

10. Blaine (5-0-1). Previous: 11

The Bengals aren’t flashy, but the bottom line is their they’re stacking W’s.

11. Holy Angels (3-1-0). Previous: 18

Lincoln Ayers Assad’s goal six minutes into overtime lifted the Stars to a 3-2 victory road over Duluth East.

12. Shakopee (4-1). Previous: 22

The Sabers are playing solid two-way hockey, defending well and scoring timely goals.

13. Sartell (1A, 5-0-0). Previous: 17

The line of Devin Jacobs, Preston Deragisch and Brayden Klande is among the state’s best.

14. Warroad (1A, 4-2). Previous: 14

Goalie Finn Hanson stopped 78 of 82 shots in three victories last week.

15. Rosemount (5-2). Previous: 9

The Irish upended Lakeville North twice, sandwiched around a one-goal loss to Shakopee.

16. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (2-1-0). Previous: 12

I get the sense that the Red Knights team we’re seeing now is not the team we’ll see in February.

17. Rogers (4-4). Previous: 13

I expect the payoff for the Royals brutal schedule will show in the latter stages of the season.

18. Duluth Marshall (5-0). Previous: unranked

The Hilltoppers are the early surprise in the Northland.

19. Blake (1A, 5-1-0). Previous: 20

The Bears have ripped off four in a row since their only loss on Nov. 22, 7-4 to Gentry Academy.

20. Forest Lake (4-0-0). Previous: unranked

Two late goals helped the Rangers hand Champlin Park its first loss, 5-3.

21. Bagley/Fosston (1A, 5-0-0). Previous: unranked

Averaging nine goals per game, the entertaining Flyers are a fun watch.

22. White Bear Lake (3-1-1). Previous: unranked

The Bears are the only team to get a point off stubborn Minnetonka.

23. Delano (1A, 4-1-0). Previous: 23

The Tigers get tested at Chanhassen and at Monticello to end the week.

24. Luverne (1A, 5-0-0). Previous: unranked

The Cardinals are the big dogs of Southwest Minnesota hockey.

25. Northfield (1A, 4-0-0). Previous: unranked

No Ben Geiger? No problem. The Raiders are rolling anyway.

About the Author

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

