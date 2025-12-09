Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide boys hockey ranking

The most fun part of doing these rankings is finding and acknowledging smaller programs that often get overlooked.
I’ll be the first to admit that outside of a handful of teams at the top, the rankings are almost comically subjective. A very good team stubbing its toe can result in a wild fluctuation in the rankings, particularly this early in the season.
Which is why it makes sense to recognize teams playing their best early, even if many do not consider them among the state’s best. It’s a chance to give a well-deserved nod to programs like Bagley/Fosston and Luverne for instance.
Minnesota Top 25
All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted. Records through Dec. 8
1. Moorhead (5-0-0). Previous: 1
A six-goal third period lifted the Spuds over St. Michael-Albertville 8-2. They’re ready to defend their state title now.
2. Minnetonka (5-0-1). Previous: 5
Will the Skippers EVER allow a goal? They’ve blanked four straight foes.
3. Hill-Murray (2-0-2). Previous: 2
After giving up four goals in a season-opening victory over Eden Prairie, goalie Grayson Hanggi has been a wall, allowing just three in three games since.
