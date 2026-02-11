Rogers boys hockey is on a tear after beating No. 1 Minnetonka

Rogers boys hockey coach David Brown won’t deny that his team is hitting a confident stride, with back-to-back home victories over highly ranked Moorhead (5-3 on Feb. 7) and Minnetonka (6-1 on Feb. 10).

But he also grants that, as impressive as the Royals have looked in those two victories, bigger goals lie ahead.

“Both games have been fun for our community. They’ve been big wins and fun nights, but at the end of the day, they mean nothing,” Brown said, nodding to the section playoffs. “Our tallest mountains are yet to climb.”

A program barely into its 20s — the school was built in 2003 where Interstate 94 meets Hwy. 101 — Rogers has grown rapidly as an easily-accessible bedroom community. The school’s website boasts of “more than 1,950” students, growth that’s been reflected in its athletic programs.

The boys hockey team qualified for the Class 2A state tournament for the first time in program history in 2025, falling to Edina in overtime in the quarterfinals.

Graduation sapped Rogers of some of its top playmakers from last season, including Mr. Hockey finalist Mason Jenson and Reed Larson Award winner Nolan Geerdes, but that has not slowed the Royals. Boasting exceptional numbers in their youth hockey program, there is plenty of talent to draw from.

But if you ask Brown, it’s less about the high-enders driving the Royals (19-4-1), who have not lost since Dec. 6. It’s a team coming together, players finding their roles and building momentum.

“We got big contributions from our special teams,” Brown said of their victory over Minnetonka. “Our power play started to click and we got some big penalty kills.”