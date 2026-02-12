Luverne hockey in high pursuit of state tournament glory

The Baudette, Minn., native won a 10th straight game Jan. 29 vs. Los Angeles to break Gerry Desjardins’ nine-game streak from 1976 as the longest by a Sabres goaltender.
Lyon, 33, went three weeks in between his seventh and eighth consecutive victories because he was sidelined due to injury, but he kept Buffalo’s jaw-dropping turnaround going upon his return with a 31-save win at Nashville on Jan. 20. Since Dec. 9, the Sabres are 21-5-2, picking up a whopping 44 points to go from last place in the Eastern Conference to the first wild-card seed at the Olympic break.
A big key in that surge has been Lyon, who joined Buffalo in the offseason on a two-year, $3 million contract.
After playing at Lake of the Woods, where he received the Frank Brimsek Award as Minnesota’s top high school goalie and becoming a Hobey Baker Award Finalist at Yale, Lyon broke into the NHL as an undrafted free agent with Philadelphia, splitting five seasons with the Flyers and their minor league affiliate in the American Hockey League. He memorably made 94 saves in a five-overtime victory with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in 2018 during the longest game in AHL history. Lyon later had stints with Carolina, Florida and Detroit and won a Calder Cup with Chicago in 2022 after a 9-3 run in the playoffs, but Lyon has clicked with the Sabres.
He’s on pace to play his second-most games in a season, and Lyon’s .913 save percentage is just shy of the career-high .914 he set in 2022-23 with the Panthers; his 2.72 goals-against average is Lyon’s best as an NHLer.
— Sarah McLellan
Comments