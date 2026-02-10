Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide girls hockey rankings

It’s win or go home.

While half of this week’s top 10 teams have yet to kick off their section playoffs — with byes straight into semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 10, or Wednesday, Feb. 11 — most of the state’s top programs have barreled ahead into postseason games.

Orono and Alexandria, two quality teams in last week’s rankings, saw their seasons come to an end at the hands of fellow top 25 squads Westonka/Southwest Christian and Moorhead. They make way for a pair of newcomers who have spots already booked in their section championships.

Section championships will take place Wednesday, Feb. 11, through Friday, Feb. 13, with spots in the Class 1A and 2A state tournaments on the line. The state tournament will be held Feb. 18-21 at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul.

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 2A unless noted otherwise. College commitments are noted in parentheses.

1. Hill-Murray (21-3-1) Previous: No. 1

With a bye through the first round of the Class 2A, Section 4 playoffs, the Pioneers are back in action with a semifinal against Gentry Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

2. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (22-3-1) Previous: No. 2