Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide girls hockey rankings

Two teams in last week’s Top 25 were eliminated during section playoffs, and more teams could face the same fate.

The Centennial/Spring Lake Park girls hockey team is ranked second in the latest Minnesota Top 25. (Cassidy Hettesheimer/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

It’s win or go home.

While half of this week’s top 10 teams have yet to kick off their section playoffs — with byes straight into semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 10, or Wednesday, Feb. 11 — most of the state’s top programs have barreled ahead into postseason games.

Orono and Alexandria, two quality teams in last week’s rankings, saw their seasons come to an end at the hands of fellow top 25 squads Westonka/Southwest Christian and Moorhead. They make way for a pair of newcomers who have spots already booked in their section championships.

Section championships will take place Wednesday, Feb. 11, through Friday, Feb. 13, with spots in the Class 1A and 2A state tournaments on the line. The state tournament will be held Feb. 18-21 at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul.

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 2A unless noted otherwise. College commitments are noted in parentheses.

1. Hill-Murray (21-3-1) Previous: No. 1

With a bye through the first round of the Class 2A, Section 4 playoffs, the Pioneers are back in action with a semifinal against Gentry Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

2. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (22-3-1) Previous: No. 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Centennial/Spring Lake Park scored six first-period goals in their Class 2A, Section 5 quarterfinal against Osseo/Park Center. Senior defender Katie Ball (Wisconsin-River Falls) tallied two goals and two assists in the 10-0 victory.

3. Holy Family (22-3) Previous: No. 3

The Fire are another squad that will kick off section tournament play on Feb. 10, with a semifinal against Prior Lake.

Related Coverage

4. Minnetonka (19-2-5) Previous: No. 4

The Skippers pulled ahead early as 11 skaters found the back of the net in a 13-0 win over New Prague in their Class 2A, Section 2 quarterfinal.

5. Edina (18-4-3) Previous: No. 5

The Hornets begin the playoffs with their Class 2A, Section 6 semifinal against Bloomington Jefferson on Wednesday, Feb. 11.

Stream Edina’s semifinal against the Jaguars here.

6. Breck (1A, 24-1-1) Previous: No. 6

Sophomore forward Taylor Hall scored two goals in the Mustangs’ 6-1 victory over Waconia in the Class 1A, Section 5 semifinals.

7. Warroad (1A, 20-5-1) Previous: No. 8

In a 10-0 win over Crookston in the Class 1A, Section 8 semifinals, junior Jaylie French (Dartmouth) scored twice and had five assists for a game-high seven points.

8. Woodbury (25-0-1) Previous: No. 7

Sophomore forward Madison Boone scored the third-period game-winner to beat St. Paul/Two Rivers 2-1, helping the No. 2 seed avoid an upset in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A, Section 4 playoffs.

9. Bemidji (19-5-1) Previous: No. 10

In their Class 2A, Section 8 semifinal, the Lumberjacks scored four first-period goals and beat Roseau 7-1. Senior forward Megan Berg finished with four goals to send Bemidji to its first section championship since 2010.

10. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (15-9-1) Previous: No. 9

The No. 2-seeded Red Knights will take on No. 3 Wayzata in the Class 2A, Section 6 semifinals Wednesday, Feb. 11. Benilde-St. Margaret’s beat the Trojans 2-1 on Nov. 25.

Stream the Red Knights’ semifinal against Wayzata here.

11. Maple Grove (17-9) Previous: No. 11

The Crimson took care of Rogers 6-0 in their Class 2A, Section 5 quarterfinal, thanks in part to a hat trick from junior forward Hadley Bakker (Merrimack).

12. Dodge County (1A, 19-6-1) Previous: No. 12

The Wildcats scored 10 goals in the second period of a 15-0 victory over Austin in the Class 1A, Section 1 playoffs. Senior defender Alexa Van Straaten (Assumption) and junior forward Maysie Koch (St. Thomas) led all scorers with five points each.

13. Wayzata (19-6-1) Previous: 13

Senior forward Julia Ostapeic had a hat trick to lead the Trojans to a 6-2 victory over Armstrong/Cooper to reach the Class 2A, Section 6 semifinals.

Watch the replay of the Trojans’ quarterfinal victory here.

14. Moorhead (14-9-3) Previous: No. 16

The Spuds avenged their 4-0 regular-season to Alexandria. This time, in the Class 2A, Section 8 semifinals, the Spuds defeated the Cardinals 6-4, led by two goals from junior forward Anna Bjorkman.

15. Proctor/Hermantown (1A, 17-6-2) Previous: No. 14

Senior forward Mya Gunderson, sophomore forward Ella Kaups and sophomore forward Natalie Heitzman each scored twice in the Mirage’s 9-0 victory over Rock Ridge in the Class 1A, Section 7 semifinals.

16. Farmington (21-4-1) Previous: No. 17

Sophomore defender Norah Kratz found the back of the net twice in the Tigers’ 5-0 victory over Owatonna in the Class 2A, Section 1 semifinals.

17. Andover (16-10-1) Previous: No. 19

Huskies senior goaltender Clairebella Hills (St. Benedict) posted a 27-save shutout in a 3-0 victory over Duluth in the Class 2A, Section 7 semifinals.

18. River Cities (16-10-0) Previous: No. 20

The Blades piled goals on late, with four in the third period of their 6-1 Class 2A, Section 5 quarterfinal victory over North Wright County. Junior forward June Semling (Minnesota State-Mankato) scored twice and assisted on two more goals.

19. Westonka/Southwest Christian (1A, 16-8-3) Previous rank: 24

A pair of second-period goals from senior forward Lizzy Callahan (Minnesota Duluth) powered the Whitehawks to a 3-1 victory over reigning section champ Orono in the Class 1A, Section 5 semifinals.

20. Grand Rapids/Greenway (18-5-4) Previous: 25

The Lightning dispatched the No. 1 seed in Class 2A, Section 7, with a 5-0 win over Forest Lake in the section semifinals. All five goals game in the third period, while senior goaltender Claire Tobeck recorded 22 saves in the shutout.

21. Blake (1A, 19-6) Previous: No. 21

The Bears begin their Class 1A, Section 4 playoffs against Minneapolis on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

22. Marshall (1A, 22-4) Previous: No. 22

Junior forward Brooklyn Mauch, the state’s leading scorer, had a hat trick in the Tigers’ 7-1 victory over New Ulm in their Class 1A, Section 3 semifinal.

23. Mankato East (1A, 23-2-1) Previous: No. 24

Junior forward Grace Campbell had a goal and an assist in the Cougars’ 5-1 victory over Hutchinson to open their Class 1A, Section 2 playoffs.

24. Apple Valley (17-10) Previous: unranked

Freshman forward Riley Ambuehl buried the third-period game-winner against Cretin-Derham Hall to send the top-seeded Eagles to the Class 2A, Section 3 championship, where they will face Lakeville North for a chance to return to state for the first time since 2003.

25. Albert Lea (1A, 16-10) Previous: unranked

The Tigers reappear in the rankings after booking their ticket to the Class 1A, Section 1 championship with a 5-1 semifinal victory over Simley behind a hat trick from junior forward Morgan Goskeson.

Comment

About the Author

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter for Strib Varsity.

See More

More From Girls Hockey

Girls hockey state tournament: Schedule, tickets and more of what you need to know

Girls Hockey

Here are 12 players that can propel their teams to the girls hockey state tournament

Girls Hockey

Comments