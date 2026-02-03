Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide girls hockey rankings

The Minnesota Top 25 girls hockey statewide rankings entering the section tournaments look like how they began in November: With Class 2A state champion Hill-Murray in the No. 1 spot.

The Pioneers reclaimed the No. 1 position after beating previously top-ranked Centennial/Spring Lake Park 4-3 on Saturday, Jan. 31, at Centennial Sports Arena. Centennial/Spring Lake Park and Holy Family had situated themselves atop a stacked top 25 since Holy Family beat Hill-Murray in early December.

Trailing 2-0 against Centennial/Spring Lake Park, Hill-Murray piled in four third-period goals, including two from junior forward Emily Pohl in the game’s final three minutes.

Pohl, a Wisconsin commit and U18 Women’s World Championship gold medalist, has played far more of a creative role this season, with 12 goals and 32 assists. Meanwhile, sister Anna Pohl, a freshman, has taken on the mantle of being the team’s leading goal scorer with 27 goals and 19 assists.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are Class 2A unless noted otherwise. College commitments are noted in parentheses.

1. Hill-Murray (21-3-1) Previous: No. 2

In addition to their win over Centennial/Spring Lake Park, the Pioneers picked up a 6-0 victory over another top-10 squad, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, thanks to six different goal scorers.

2. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (21-3-1) Previous: No. 1