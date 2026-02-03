Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide girls hockey rankings

Three teams have taken turns holding the No. 1 spot this season.

Hill-Murray’s Jaycee Chatleain (#22), left, and Holy Family’s Maddy Kimbrel (#11), right, battle for the puck in the second period in Victoria, MN on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. ] Elizabeth Flores • liz.flores@startribune.com (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Minnesota Top 25 girls hockey statewide rankings entering the section tournaments look like how they began in November: With Class 2A state champion Hill-Murray in the No. 1 spot.

The Pioneers reclaimed the No. 1 position after beating previously top-ranked Centennial/Spring Lake Park 4-3 on Saturday, Jan. 31, at Centennial Sports Arena. Centennial/Spring Lake Park and Holy Family had situated themselves atop a stacked top 25 since Holy Family beat Hill-Murray in early December.

Trailing 2-0 against Centennial/Spring Lake Park, Hill-Murray piled in four third-period goals, including two from junior forward Emily Pohl in the game’s final three minutes.

Pohl, a Wisconsin commit and U18 Women’s World Championship gold medalist, has played far more of a creative role this season, with 12 goals and 32 assists. Meanwhile, sister Anna Pohl, a freshman, has taken on the mantle of being the team’s leading goal scorer with 27 goals and 19 assists.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are Class 2A unless noted otherwise. College commitments are noted in parentheses.

1. Hill-Murray (21-3-1) Previous: No. 2

In addition to their win over Centennial/Spring Lake Park, the Pioneers picked up a 6-0 victory over another top-10 squad, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, thanks to six different goal scorers.

2. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (21-3-1) Previous: No. 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the loss to the Pioneers, Centennial/Spring Lake Park took down Anoka 8-0 with a hat trick from freshman forward Jozie Kelzenberg.

3. Holy Family (22-3) Previous: No. 3

The Fire ended the regular season with two solid wins over Class 1A opponents: a 5-2 victory over Proctor/Hermantown, fueled by two goals from senior forward Maddy Kimbrel (Wisconsin), and a 4-1 triumph over Gentry Academy that included a pair of goals from sophomore forward Allie DeFauw.

Recent Coverage

4. Minnetonka (18-2-5) Previous: No. 4

Sophomore forward Kennedy Hochbaum had a hat trick in an 8-0 win over Blaine and netted another goal in the Skippers’ 5-0 victory over Maple Grove.

5. Edina (18-4-3) Previous: No. 5

The Hornets recorded a 3-0 win over section foe Wayzata. They will both need to make it to the Class 2A, Section 6 championship game if they want a rematch.

6. Breck (1A, 23-1-1) Previous: No. 6

The Mustangs ended the regular season showing they had the chops to take down defending Class 1A champion Dodge County. Sophomore forward Taylor Hall scored twice off assists from sophomore forward Ashley Babbitt, and freshman goaltender Clara Milinkovich tallied 21 saves in her shutout.

7. Woodbury (24-0-1) Previous: No. 8

The Royals are the only team to finish the regular season without a loss, capped by a 4-1 victory over River Cities. Their only tie came way back in early November against Stillwater. Otherwise, perfect.

8. Warroad (1A, 19-5-1) Previous: No. 7

The Warriors picked up a 4-2 win over rival Roseau and a 10-1 victory against Rock Ridge but suffered an uncharacteristically lopsided 7-1 loss to Moorhead. The Warriors hadn’t conceded more than four goals in a game this season, and they did that only once, against Holy Family.

9. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (15-9-1) Previous: No. 9

The Red Knights couldn’t find the back of the net against Hill-Murray but powered past Blake 4-1 thanks to a hat trick from junior forward Talla Hansen (Minnesota).

Watch the replay of Benilde-St. Margaret’s win over the Bears here.

10. Bemidji (18-5-1) Previous: No. 11

Junior forward Bailey Rupp (Minnesota-Duluth) was on a scoring blitz, piling up nine goals across a 6-0 win over Brainerd Falls, a 1-1 tie with Alexandria and an 8-1 victory over Cloquet/Esko/Carlton.

11. Maple Grove (16-9) Previous: No. 10

Before their loss to Minnetonka, the Crimson edged Stillwater 1-0 thanks to a power-play goal in the first period from junior forward Hadley Bakker (Merrimack).

12. Dodge County (1A, 18-6-1) Previous: No. 12

The Wildcats had already locked down the No. 1 seed in the Class 1A, Section 1 tournament before their loss to Breck and a 4-0 win over Holy Angels.

13. Wayzata (17-6-1) Previous: 13

Not only did senior goaltender Kylie Jaksha put up a 27-save shutout in the Trojans’ 2-0 win over Eden Prairie, but she also was also credited with the assist on freshman forward Lexi Morris’ go-ahead goal in the second period.

14. Proctor/Hermantown (1A, 16-6-2) Previous: No. 14

Before dropping their game against Holy Family, the Mirage beat Superior (Wis.) 4-0 and Gentry Academy 3-0, with a hat trick from senior forward Mya Gunderson in the latter game. Not a bad way to hit 100 career points for Gunderson.

15. Alexandria (18-5-1) Previous: 23

The Cardinals are the biggest movers in our final rankings. Senior goaltender Victoria Meyers totaled 74 saves across the Spuds’ 1-1 tie with Bemidji and their 4-0 win over Moorhead.

16. Moorhead (13-9-3) Previous: No. 15

It was a week of widely different results for Moorhead: a 4-0 loss to Alexandria, followed by a dominant 7-1 win over Warroad, then a 1-1 tie with Roseau.

17. Farmington (20-4-1) Previous: No. 16

Three third-period goals pushed the Tigers past Prior Lake 4-1, and Lexi Giller’s goal stood as the difference in a 2-0 win over Apple Valley before Farmington sealed the game with an empty netter.

18. Orono (1A, 12-12-1) Previous: No. 17

In a 4-3 victory over Chaska/Chanhassen, Haylee Coulson scored the game-winner. The three other goals were scored by Lauren Albrecht.

19. Andover (14-10-1) Previous: No. 18

Junior defender Taylor Schreifels (Sacred Heart) buried the game-winner in the Huskies’ 2-1 victory over Rogers.

20. River Cities (15-9-1) Previous: No. 19

Aside from the loss to Woodbury, River Cities took care of business against Osseo/Park Center 3-0 with two goals from senior Sydney Burnevik.

21. Blake (1A, 19-6) Previous: No. 20

The Bears bounced back from their loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s by beating Cretin-Derham Hall 3-0 and Eagan 4-1. Junior forward Callie Arthur and senior forward Makenzie Williams took turns scoring a pair of goals.

22. Marshall (1A, 21-4) Previous: No. 21

In a pair of 4-3 and 6-0 wins against Luverne, junior forward Brooklyn Mauch totaled seven goals to finish the regular season with a state-high 67 goals and 99 points.

23. Mankato East (1A, 22-2-1) Previous: No. 24

The Cougars, averaging 6.6 goals per game, kept to their high-scoring ways in victories over Albert Lea (6-0), Northfield (5-2) and Rochester Mayo (7-0).

24. Westonka/Southwest Christian (1A, 14-8-3) Previous rank: 22

Westonka/Southwest Christian outscored South St. Paul, Hutchinson and Willmar 18-0 last week, with four goals coming from senior forward Georgia Harmer.

25. Grand Rapids/Greenway (16-5-4) Previous: unranked

The Lightning are back in the power rankings after tying Duluth 5-5, beating Hibbing/Chisholm 6-2 and putting away Thief River Falls 4-3 with freshman forward Brooke Troumbly‘s overtime goal.

Comment

About the Author

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter for Strib Varsity.

See More

More From Girls Hockey

Here are 12 players that can propel their teams to the girls hockey state tournament

Girls Hockey

Here are the 16 girls hockey teams likely to win section titles and advance to the state tournament

Girls Hockey

Comments