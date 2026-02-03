Here are the 16 girls hockey teams likely to win section titles and advance to the state tournament

This winter’s hockey section tournaments no longer, technically, end with a trip to “the X” as the winner’s prize like in year’s past.

The location of the state tournament, formerly called Xcel Energy Center, is now Grand Casino Arena. Either way, the stakes are high as girls hockey section playoffs begin Wednesday, Feb. 4.

Here’s a look at which teams are likely to finish next week as section champions, automatically sending them to the Class 1A or 2A state tournaments in St. Paul from Feb. 18-21.

You can view the section tournament brackets here.

Class 2A

Section 1

Last year, Farmington reached the state quarterfinals with a high-scoring attack led by talented freshmen like Taylor Risch, Payton Blom and sisters Jenna and Amelia Goblirsch. The forwards look sharper as sophomores, in search of back-to-back trips to state. Pick: Farmington

Section 2

Minnetonka, chasing an upset? The Skippers are rarely in that position.

Last year, Holy Family entered the section title game as underdogs, hunting for their first trip to state against the six-time reigning section champ. And the Fire got it, with a 2-1 overtime win.

Both teams have been in the top five of our Minnesota Top 25 this season, making this one not an easy call. Pick: Holy Family