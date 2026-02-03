Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Here are the 16 girls hockey teams likely to win section titles and advance to the state tournament

Strib Varsity writer Cassidy Hettesheimer offers her prediction for which girls hockey teams should win their respective sections and advance to Grand Casino Arena.

Rosemount, which advanced to the Class 2A girls hockey tournament in 2025, is expected to return this year. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

This winter’s hockey section tournaments no longer, technically, end with a trip to “the X” as the winner’s prize like in year’s past.

The location of the state tournament, formerly called Xcel Energy Center, is now Grand Casino Arena. Either way, the stakes are high as girls hockey section playoffs begin Wednesday, Feb. 4.

Here’s a look at which teams are likely to finish next week as section champions, automatically sending them to the Class 1A or 2A state tournaments in St. Paul from Feb. 18-21.

You can view the section tournament brackets here.

Class 2A

Section 1

Last year, Farmington reached the state quarterfinals with a high-scoring attack led by talented freshmen like Taylor Risch, Payton Blom and sisters Jenna and Amelia Goblirsch. The forwards look sharper as sophomores, in search of back-to-back trips to state. Pick: Farmington

Section 2

Minnetonka, chasing an upset? The Skippers are rarely in that position.

Last year, Holy Family entered the section title game as underdogs, hunting for their first trip to state against the six-time reigning section champ. And the Fire got it, with a 2-1 overtime win.

Both teams have been in the top five of our Minnesota Top 25 this season, making this one not an easy call. Pick: Holy Family

ADVERTISEMENT

Section 3

This one’s wide open. Top-seeded Apple Valley, champion in 1995 and 1998, is hungry for its first trip to state since 2003. No. 2 Rosemount has three years of consecutive state berths and a 5-2 win over Apple Valley under its belt. And don’t underestimate Lakeville North or Cretin-Derham Hall.

Rosemount graduated some of last year’s state tournament roster but still have plenty of experience on the big stage. Pick: Rosemount

Recent Coverage

Section 4

Woodbury has the best record of any girls hockey team this year at 24-0-1. But the Royals know that, in sections, they have to get through reigning Class 2A state champion and No. 1-ranked Hill-Murray.

Should Hill-Murray and Woodbury match up, Royals junior goaltender Alyssa Polaski against the Pioneers’ bevy of offensive options would be a fun one, but it’s a tall task to keep the Pohl sisters, Gophers commit Jaycee Chatleain and company at bay. Pick: Hill-Murray

Section 5

Unfortunately for them, top-25 teams like Maple Grove and River Cities compete in the same section as No. 2 Centennial/Spring Lake Park. That team has the deep roster to contend, not just for a Section 5 title but for its first state championship: Pick: Centennial/Spring Lake Park

Section 6

Benilde-St. Margaret’s is a great hockey team. Edina has made the state tournament 11 consecutive seasons, winning five titles in that window. The Red Knights are far from David-sized underdogs, but their opponent is surely a Goliath. However, the fact that their December matchup was only 2-1 in the Hornets’ favor means an upset is not out of the question.

The dark horse in this section is Wayzata, which has more than doubled its win total from two seasons ago. Pick: Edina

Section 7

Andover has won this section the past six seasons, taking home two state titles in that stretch. This year could see that shake up, with No. 1 seed Forest Lake, No. 3 seed Duluth and No. 4 seed Grand Rapids/Greenway all trading blows throughout the regular season.

It’s a close one. Forest Lake has been clutch in narrow wins. Could Grand Rapids/Greenway return to state the year after graduating Ms. Hockey winner, Mercury Bischoff? Pick: Grand Rapids/Greenway

Section 8

Bemidji, looking to return to state for the first time since 2007, spent most of the season in the top-10 of the state’s power rankings. Then, Alexandria and Moorhead closed in on the Lumberjacks’ sure footing in January. With a powerhouse goal scorer like junior forward Bailey Rupp (Minnesota-Duluth), can Bemidji turn it on when it counts most? Pick: Bemidji

Class 1A

Section 1

Last year, Dodge County became the first team south of the Twin Cities metro to win a girls hockey state title. Albert Lea looks solid again this year, but the Wildcats have the experience to run it back to Grand Casino. Pick: Dodge County

Section 2

Who can slow high-scoring Mankato East? Section foe Minnesota River showed it could at least keep pace with the Cougars with a 4-4 tie back in November. But the top-seeded Cougars could very well take this one in a rematch. Pick: Mankato East

Section 3

Marshall is a force behind the state’s leading scorer, junior forward Brooklyn Mauch, whose 92 points (and counting) are likely to help power Marshall to state in back-to-back seasons. Pick: Marshall

Section 4

Blake wasn’t just a mainstay at the state tournament from 2013-17. They reached the state title game every year, winning four of five. Having bumped up to Class 2A before returning to Class 1A in 2023, this is the year the Bears could be back. Pick: Blake

Section 5

Young but the top-ranked team in its class, Breck has plenty of competition in its section. Orono has state tournament experience and has been tested by one of the toughest schedules in Class 1A. Westonka/Southwest Christian has kept games close against some of the state’s best.

Breck won three state titles from 2018-2020 but hasn’t been to the state tournament since. Does the Breck versus Blake rivalry writes a new chapter at state this season? Pick: Breck

Section 6

The top two seeds, St. Cloud Crush and Fergus Falls, split their regular-season matchups. Fergus Falls has three consecutive years of state tournament experience on its side, but the Crush are hungry to make their first time at the big dance: Pick: St. Cloud

Section 7

The Mirage have reached the Class 1A state tournament five straight years, a streak that began with a title in 2021, then a runner-up finish in 2022. They’ve handled all their section opponents this year. Pick: Proctor/Hermantown

Section 8

Warroad hasn’t lost to a Class 1A school all season. Winners of three of the last four Class 1A state titles, expect the Warriors to look like one of the contenders to get back on top at Grand Casino Arena. Pick: Warroad

Comment

About the Author

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter for Strib Varsity.

See More

More From Girls Hockey

Here are 12 players that can propel their teams to the girls hockey state tournament

Girls Hockey

Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide girls hockey rankings

Girls Hockey

Comments