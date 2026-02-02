The girls hockey postseason is approaching, and Strib Varsity is bringing all the games in the Class 2A, Section 6 tournament to your screens. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Bloomington Jefferson, Edina, Hopkins/St. Louis Park, Armstrong/Cooper and Wayzata compete over the next two weeks, with one ticket to the state tournament up for grabs.

Quarterfinals are Saturday, Feb. 7:

- No. 6 seed Armstrong/Cooper visits No. 3 seed Wayzata at 3 p.m.

- No. 5 seed Hopkins/St. Louis Park visits No. 4 seed Bloomington Jefferson at 6 p.m.

The winner of Armstrong/Cooper vs. Wayzata will face No. 2 seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 6 p.m. On the other side of the bracket, No. 1 seed Edina awaits the winner of Hopkins/St. Louis Park vs. Bloomington Jefferson. That semifinal game will be at 8 p.m. on Feb. 11.

The section championship game is Friday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m.

Class 2A, Section 6 girls hockey tournament

Quarterfinals

No. 6 Armstrong/Cooper at No. 3 Wayzata

Saturday, Feb. 7, at 3 p.m. at Plymouth Ice Center