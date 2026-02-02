Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Watch the Class 2A, Section 6 girls hockey tournament, only on Strib Varsity

Top-seeded Edina is seeking a return to the state tournament, but the section also includes contenders Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Wayzata.

Edina, last year's Class 2A state runner-up, is the No. 1 seed in Class 2A, Section 6. Strib Varsity subscribers can follow the Hornets through the section tournament as they try to return to the state championship game. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The girls hockey postseason is approaching, and Strib Varsity is bringing all the games in the Class 2A, Section 6 tournament to your screens. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Bloomington Jefferson, Edina, Hopkins/St. Louis Park, Armstrong/Cooper and Wayzata compete over the next two weeks, with one ticket to the state tournament up for grabs.

Quarterfinals are Saturday, Feb. 7:

- No. 6 seed Armstrong/Cooper visits No. 3 seed Wayzata at 3 p.m.

- No. 5 seed Hopkins/St. Louis Park visits No. 4 seed Bloomington Jefferson at 6 p.m.

The winner of Armstrong/Cooper vs. Wayzata will face No. 2 seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 6 p.m. On the other side of the bracket, No. 1 seed Edina awaits the winner of Hopkins/St. Louis Park vs. Bloomington Jefferson. That semifinal game will be at 8 p.m. on Feb. 11.

The section championship game is Friday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m.

Class 2A, Section 6 girls hockey tournament

Quarterfinals

No. 6 Armstrong/Cooper at No. 3 Wayzata

Saturday, Feb. 7, at 3 p.m. at Plymouth Ice Center

ADVERTISEMENT

Wayzata, No. 13 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25, missed out on a first-round bye, and in its way is a Wings team that can play spoiler. The Trojans want the chance to face Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the semifinals after losing to the Red Knights 2-1 on Nov. 25, but they also have a short week after playing River Cities on Tuesday, Feb. 3, in the state’s last regular-season game.

No. 5 Hopkins/St. Louis Park at No. 4 Bloomington Jefferson

Saturday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. at Bloomington Ice Garden

Related Coverage

Bloomington Jefferson won 5-4 when the teams met in the regular season, and the Jaguars have home-ice advantage again. But the Royals have momentum on their side, having ended the regular season with two consecutive wins and no losses since Jan. 10.

Semifinals

Armstrong/Cooper or Wayzata vs. No. 2 Benilde-St. Margaret’s

Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 6 p.m. at Parade Ice Garden

Hopkins/St. Louis Park or Bloomington Jefferson vs. No. 1 Edina

Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 8 p.m. at Parade Ice Garden

Final

TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. at Parade Ice Garden

Comment

About the Author

Star Tribune staff

See More

More From Girls Hockey

What to watch this week: Busy schedule features some of the winter’s best matchups

Strib Varsity

Comments