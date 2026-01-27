Skip to main content
Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide girls hockey rankings

Strib Varsity

As section playoffs loom, there’s a new top Class 1A team and a top-five shakeup.

Hill-Murray, shown celebrating its championship victory against Edina in 2OT of the 2025 Class 2A girls hockey state tournament, is 19-3-1 through Monday's games and the No. 2-ranked team in the state. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Under-18 Women’s World Championship gold medalists are back, close games are pushed into overtime and teams are gearing up for next week’s section tournaments — when big regular-season matchups turn into win-or-go-home games with a spot in the Class 1A or Class 2A state tournament on the line.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are Class 2A unless noted otherwise. College commitments are noted in parentheses.

1. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (20-2-1) Previous: No. 1

Sophomore Mia Sutch scored two second-period goals as Centennial/Spring Lake Park beat Andover 3-1. She also netted the overtime game winner that pushed her team past Minnetonka 4-3.

2. Hill-Murray (19-3-1) Previous: No. 3

The Pioneers gave up a third-period goal in a 3-2 loss to Breck but bounced back with a 5-3 win over Holy Family. Sophomore forward Gwynn Skoogman scored twice to help push Hill-Murray out to, at one point, a 5-1 lead.

3. Holy Family (20-3) Previous: No. 2

Before losing to Hill-Murray, the Fire handled Prior Lake 3-1 and six goal scorers found the back of the net in a 6-1 victory over Orono. Senior forwards Maddy Kimbrel (Wisconsin), Ella Nonweiler (Stonehill) and Addy Cowan (Dartmouth) scored in both games.

4. Minnetonka (16-2-5) Previous: No. 4

Two different overtime games, two different results for the Skippers.

They battled top-ranked Centennial/Spring Lake Park into overtime, but lost despite a pair of goals from freshman forward Ava Moe. Then, junior forward Delaney Miller (Dartmouth) won it late for Minnetonka against Wayzata 2-1.

5. Edina (17-4-3) Previous: No. 5

Three wins, three shutouts for the Hornets last week, including two for senior goaltender Lucy Bertram. Edina beat Buffalo 11-0, then Warroad 2-0 and Maple Grove 4-0.

6. Breck (1A, 20-1-2) Previous: No. 9

The Mustangs leapfrogged to the top of Class 1A with their 3-2 win over Holy Family, sealed with a game winner from sophomore defender Alexis Ulrich.

Sophomore forward Mackenna Schlieman had the overtime winner to beat Chaska/Chanhassen 3-2, while junior forward Alexa Sherf scored twice to beat Westonka/Southwest Christian 4-1. The Mustangs also put up 10 goals in a win over Hutchinson.

7. Warroad (1A, 17-4-1) Previous: No. 6

The Warriors’ trip down to the Twin Cities for Hockey Day Minnesota festivities ended in a 2-0 loss to Edina, but senior goaltender Payton Rolli (Minnesota) made 31 saves and only conceded once before being pulled for an extra skater.

8. Woodbury (23-0-1) Previous: No. 7

A hat trick for sophomore Madison Boone propelled the Royals past Forest Lake 3-1, and Boone was the only goal scorer in a 1-0 win over Mounds View/Irondale.

9. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (14-8-1) Previous: No. 10

After beating River Cities 4-3 and Holy Angels 7-0, perhaps the Red Knights’ 5-1 win over Moorhead was the strangest, with all six goals — including two from junior forward Katie Zakrajsheck (St. Cloud State) — coming in the second period.

Stream the Red Knights’ Jan. 27 game against Blake here.

10. Maple Grove (14-8) Previous: No. 12

Ahead of its 4-0 loss to Edina, the Crimson avenged an early-season loss to Wayzata with, this time, a 5-2 defeat of the Trojans.

11. Bemidji (16-5-0) Previous: No. 8

A 4-1 loss to Moorhead means the Lumberjacks have dropped four of their last seven games, but they did pick up a 5-2 win over St. Cloud, with a hat trick from junior forward Bailey Rupp (Minnesota-Duluth).

12. Dodge County (1A, 17-5-1) Previous: No. 13

Eighth-grade forward Willow Harens netted the deciding goal in the Wildcats’ 3-2 win over Gentry Academy and also scored in their 4-1 defeat of Northfield.

See how Dodge County beat Gentry Academy here.

13. Wayzata (16-5-1) Previous: 11

It was a week of stiff competition for Wayzata, which fell to Maple Grove and Minnetonka.

14. Proctor/Hermantown (1A, 14-5-2) Previous: No. 14

Senior forward Mya Gunderson and sophomore forward Ella Kaups each scored twice in the Mirage’s 4-2 victory over Duluth.

15. Moorhead (12-8-2) Previous: No. 18

The Spuds might have lost to Benilde-St. Margaret’s, but senior forward Haylee Melquist’s two goals helped the Spuds to a 4-1 win over fellow Section 8 opponent Bemidji. Melquist also scored in a 3-1 win against Blake.

16. Farmington (18-4-1) Previous: No. 15

The Tigers picked up a 3-0 win over Eagan and a 3-1 win over Lakeville North. To tee up sophomore Taylor Risch’s hat trick against the Panthers, sophomore Jenna Goblirsch recorded three assists.

17. Orono (1A, 11-12-1) Previous: No. 16

Aside from their loss to Holy Family, the Spartans had two wins last week: 3-2 over Bloomington Jefferson behind an overtime goal from freshman defender Brielle Halverson, and 4-1 over Waconia thanks to a pair of goals from sophomore forward Lillian Peck.

18. Andover (13-10-1) Previous: No. 17

The Huskies kept the score closer in their second loss of the season to Centennial/Spring Lake Park. In a 5-1 win over Eden Prairie, senior goaltender Clairebella Hells recorded 29 saves, and to beat Roseville/Mahtomedi 4-1, the Huskies racked up three goals in the game’s final 11 minutes.

19. River Cities (14-8-1) Previous: No. 22

Junior forward June Semling (Minnesota State-Mankato) scored or assisted on every River Cities goal in a week that included a 4-3 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s and a 3-0 win over Mounds View/Irondale.

20. Blake (1A, 17-5) Previous: No. 19

The Bears’ only game action last week week was a 3-1 loss to Moorhead.

21. Marshall (1A, 19-4) Previous: No. 22

In an 8-1 win over New Ulm, junior forward Brooklyn Mauch — the state’s leading scorer — picked up another hat trick, while sophomore forward Elsie Duetz buried a pair of goals.

22. Westonka/Southwest Christian (1A, 11-8-3) Previous rank: 23

After its loss to Breck, Westonka/Southwest Christian beat Delano/Rockford in overtime thanks to a shorthanded goal from senior forward Georgia Harmer, her second score of the game.

23. Alexandria (16-5) Previous: 24

The Cardinals peppered St. Cloud with 64 shots on goal in a 3-0 win.

24. Mankato East (1A, 19-2-1) Previous: No. 21

The Cougars fell 2-0 to Thief River Falls but stormed ahead early in a 4-0 win over East Grand Forks, with three first-period goals.

Watch the replay of the Cougars’ win over East Grand Forks.

25. Minnesota River (1A, 18-5-1) Previous: unranked

The biggest win from Minnesota River’s five-game win streak might be their latest: a 5-2 victory over Albert Lea, another quality 1A team.

