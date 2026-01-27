Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide girls hockey rankings

Under-18 Women’s World Championship gold medalists are back, close games are pushed into overtime and teams are gearing up for next week’s section tournaments — when big regular-season matchups turn into win-or-go-home games with a spot in the Class 1A or Class 2A state tournament on the line.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are Class 2A unless noted otherwise. College commitments are noted in parentheses.

1. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (20-2-1) Previous: No. 1

Sophomore Mia Sutch scored two second-period goals as Centennial/Spring Lake Park beat Andover 3-1. She also netted the overtime game winner that pushed her team past Minnetonka 4-3.

2. Hill-Murray (19-3-1) Previous: No. 3

The Pioneers gave up a third-period goal in a 3-2 loss to Breck but bounced back with a 5-3 win over Holy Family. Sophomore forward Gwynn Skoogman scored twice to help push Hill-Murray out to, at one point, a 5-1 lead.

3. Holy Family (20-3) Previous: No. 2

Before losing to Hill-Murray, the Fire handled Prior Lake 3-1 and six goal scorers found the back of the net in a 6-1 victory over Orono. Senior forwards Maddy Kimbrel (Wisconsin), Ella Nonweiler (Stonehill) and Addy Cowan (Dartmouth) scored in both games.