Live: Mountain Iron-Buhl, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy battle for spot in 1A state championship

The girls basketball state championship matches are set for Minnesota’s biggest high schools.

Today, the smallest schools compete for a spot in Saturday’s championships at Williams Arena.

There are four games today, and we’ll be updating this live report from Williams Arena. Go here for today’s scores and schedule as you read yesterday’s recap. Other stories — and much more — are available on Strib Varsity’s Girls Basketball Hub, as well as the complete brackets for 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A.

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1A: Hustle gives MIB the lead

Mountain Iron-Buhl started to win the hustle battle down the stretch of the first half. The Rangers took the lead against Hillcrest Lutheran at 49-34 entering halftime after trailing most of the half. Anna Neyens scored nine points to lead the Ranges on a 15-4 run over the last four minutes. The Comets shot just 1-of-5 from the floor and turned the ball over three times in that span.

— Joe Gunther

1A: Rangers finding a rhythm

Mountain Iron-Buhl has cut into the deficit. The Rangers have trimmed it down to four after trailing by as much as 11. Hillcrest Lutheran has gone cold, making three of its last nine shots, including going 1-for-5 from beyond the arc over the last 4 1/2 minutes. Hillcrest leads 30-24 with 3:16 left in the first half.

— Joe Gunther

1A: Comets in control vs. No. 1 team

Hillcrest Lutheran has control of this game. The Comets, making their state tournament debut, went on a 15-5 run to take a 21-10 lead. They are out battling Mountain Iron-Buhl on both ends of the floor. The Comets have three steals and six rebounds compared to the Rangers one steal and three rebounds.