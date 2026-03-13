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Live: Mountain Iron-Buhl, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy battle for spot in 1A state championship

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The Class 1A semifinals continue at 2 p.m. with Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s vs. Central Minnesota Christian.

Mountain Iron-Buhl and Hillcrest Lutheran Academy players warmup before their Class 1A girls basketball semifinal game at Williams Arena. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Cassidy Hettesheimer and Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The girls basketball state championship matches are set for Minnesota’s biggest high schools.

Today, the smallest schools compete for a spot in Saturday’s championships at Williams Arena.

There are four games today, and we’ll be updating this live report from Williams Arena. Go here for today’s scores and schedule as you read yesterday’s recap. Other stories — and much more — are available on Strib Varsity’s Girls Basketball Hub, as well as the complete brackets for 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A.

. . .

1A: Hustle gives MIB the lead

Mountain Iron-Buhl started to win the hustle battle down the stretch of the first half. The Rangers took the lead against Hillcrest Lutheran at 49-34 entering halftime after trailing most of the half. Anna Neyens scored nine points to lead the Ranges on a 15-4 run over the last four minutes. The Comets shot just 1-of-5 from the floor and turned the ball over three times in that span.

— Joe Gunther

1A: Rangers finding a rhythm

Mountain Iron-Buhl has cut into the deficit. The Rangers have trimmed it down to four after trailing by as much as 11. Hillcrest Lutheran has gone cold, making three of its last nine shots, including going 1-for-5 from beyond the arc over the last 4 1/2 minutes. Hillcrest leads 30-24 with 3:16 left in the first half.

— Joe Gunther

1A: Comets in control vs. No. 1 team

Hillcrest Lutheran has control of this game. The Comets, making their state tournament debut, went on a 15-5 run to take a 21-10 lead. They are out battling Mountain Iron-Buhl on both ends of the floor. The Comets have three steals and six rebounds compared to the Rangers one steal and three rebounds.

— Joe Gunther

1A: Hillcrest Lutheran takes early lead

Four minutes into the game, Hillcrest Lutheran leads Mountain Iron-Buhl 9-5. Hillcrest is getting its buckets by crashing the glass. They are outrebounding the Rangers 5-0.

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— Joe Gunther

Pregame: Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy

Mountain Iron-Buhl and Hillcrest Lutheran Academy are set to battle in the first Class 1A semifinal game at Williams Arena.

The Rangers have been the favorite to win the state title all season. They held the No. 1 spot in the coach’s poll since Week 1. They entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed after cruising through the Section 7 playoffs.

The Rangers (29-1) are on a six-game winning streak after losing to Rock Ridge on Feb. 10. They are led by Anna Neyens and Izzy Wiita. They both average over 16 points per game. Farrah Thomas also averages in double figures at 11.4 points per game.

Mountain Iron-Buhl and Hillcrest Lutheran Academy are set to battle in the first Class 1A semifinal game at Williams Arena. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Comets (29-2) have earned the No. 4 seed and a spot in the semifinal round on the back of a 14-game winning streak. Sisters Elin and Elsa Retzlaff led the Comets in the quarterfinal round with 31 and 18 points, respectively.

Free throw shooting could be the difference maker for either team. The Comets made 11-of-16 shots from the line, including Elin Retzlaff’s 9-of-12. On the other hand, the Rangers were 9-of-21 against Braham.

— Joe Gunther

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About the Authors

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter for Strib Varsity.

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Joe Gunther

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