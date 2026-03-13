Four-peat not top of mind for Red Knights in Class 3A state final vs. Stewartville

Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls basketball coach Tim Ellefson knew the question was coming after his team advanced to the Class 3A basketball championship for the fourth consecutive season this week.

Ellefson’s face didn’t light up, though, with the thought of focusing on the rare four-peat.

“It’s really not about that,” said Ellefson, who hopes the No. 2 Red Knights (25-6) have what it takes to beat No. 1 Stewartville (29-1) in the title game on Saturday, March 14 at Williams Arena. “It is a special run but we have more work to do.”

Only one team has won four consecutive titles before in Minnesota girls basketball history, with Providence Academy doing so in Class 2A last year. So obviously the chance for BSM to make history was a hot topic. Not so much for the coach.

“This team is just trying to win one. It’s a different team,” Ellefson added. “We do rely on some of that past experience, but it’s really not about the fourth one. It’s really about this year. Some kids in this locker room have never been here before.”

Junior starters Pressley Watkins and Sydney Friedly looked over at their head coach and nodded their heads on Thursday as if they understood the mentality. Don’t look ahead.

The Red Knights, seeded second in the bracket, are underdogs in Saturday’s final against Stewartville, a team on a 28-game winning streak that beat BSM 85-76 on Jan. 17.

The Tigers, who lost to BSM in the 2023 title game, are led by seniors Audrey Shindelar and Jayci Rath, who combined for 36 points in Thursday’s 65-51 semifinal victory over No. 4 seed Cretin-Derham Hall.