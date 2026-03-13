Rosemount battles for first state title against powerhouse Hopkins

Only once in the last decade has Hopkins not reached a girls basketball state title game. Rosemount players remember that season well.

While sitting in the stands at Target Center in April 2021, several Rosemount middle schoolers watched their future high school basketball program fall just short of its first state championship, losing 45-43 to Chaska.

“We had one back-door play …” junior guard Amisha Ramlall recalled, trailing off.

“That last shot …” her sophomore sister, Ashna Ramlall, chimed in, referring to Chaska’s game-winning layup with 5.7 seconds to play.

Rosemount head coach Chris Orr dropped his head in his hands, though not looking too dejected coming off Thursday’s 65-64 semifinal win over Rochester Mayo.

“Why’d you have to bring it up?” he sighed.

On March 14, Rosemount (28-3) gets to try again for an elusive state championship, facing the program that’s made its residence in the title game since that 2021 season, when champ Chaska also booted Hopkins from the state semifinals, 67-62.

Top-seeded Hopkins (27-2) hasn’t faced a so-called “early exit” (by its high standards) since that 2021 season, delayed and shortened by the coronavirus pandemic. The Royals hoisted a championship trophy in 2022, finished runner up to St. Michael-Albertville and Minnetonka, then lifted another trophy in 2025 — the latter a Minnesota-record ninth state title.