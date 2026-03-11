Live: The four vs. five-seed matchups come next in the big-school brackets

Thirty-two teams enter the state tournament this week. Only four will leave as state champions.

We’ll provide updates and photos from quarterfinal games happening today for the opening of the 2026 Minnesota girls basketball state tournament at Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion.

Go here for today’s schedule, and you already know our Girls Basketball Hub is where you can find everything else. View the complete brackets for 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A.

Blaine players relish being on big-stage

After heading into halftime trailing by 36 points to the defending 4A champ Hopkins, the No. 8-seeded Bengals came out looser to start the second half, having shaken off some early-game nerves after returning to state for the first time since 2009, matched up against a perennial title contender.

The Bengals, under first-year head coach Alex Walz, held Hopkins to a closer edge in the second half, 22-18.

“We were just so insanely proud to bring something as exciting as this to Blaine,” said senior guard Marlie Janssen, who led the Bengals with 11 points. “It’s been a long time since we’ve had an opportunity to do something like this.”

A 10-2 run out of halftime, strung together by buckets from from Janssen and Alyssa Schlomann, helped set a different tone, and they Bengals were able to hold Hopkins 0-for-5 from deep.

“We were waiting for the pin to drop almost, and coming into the locker room, we’re like, are we having fun?” senior forward Narry Barry said. “No, so let’s go out and have fun. I mean, what do we have to lose? So I think just telling each other that there’s no weight on your shoulders … just go out, play our game, shoot the shots.”