Podcast: No. 1 seeded Stewartville looks for a Class 3A girls hoops title

Competition brings out the best in the Tigers, who are making their fourth consecutive state tournament appearance.

Audrey Shindelar (left) and head coach Tanner Teige from Stewartville girls basketball
By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune

It’s fair to say that Stewartville is battle-tested, both internally and externally, heading into the Class 3A girls basketball quarterfinals Wednesday.

As the No. 1 seed in Class 3A and as a team making its fourth consecutive state tournament appearance, Stewartville has played a ton of tough teams this season and often gotten everyone’s best shot.

Hear from Stewartville’s Audrey Shindelar ahead of the girls state basketball tournament.

Their competitive fire has been honed in those games and also competitive practices over the years — including a memorable one described by star guard Audrey Shindelar that involved her sister Danika putting her in a headlock.

Audrey Shindelar and Stewartville head coach Tanner Teige talked to Daily Delivery podcast host Michael Rand on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s Class 3A state tournament quarterfinal against Willmar at Maturi Pavilion.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

