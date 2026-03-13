The Minnesota State High School League has changed the schedule for two of the four girls basketball state championship games happening Saturday, March 14, at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus with a snowstorm that could land on the list of the Twin Cities’ all-time biggest expected to slam the state this weekend.

Blizzard conditions and snowfall exceeding 12-18 inches are possible across much of Minnesota, the National Weather Service says.

The MSHSL adjusted the start times for the Class 2A and 4A games, from 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The Class 1A and 3A games remain as scheduled for noon and 2 p.m.