The Minnesota State High School League has changed the schedule for two of the four girls basketball state championship games happening Saturday, March 14, at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus with a snowstorm that could land on the list of the Twin Cities’ all-time biggest expected to slam the state this weekend.
Blizzard conditions and snowfall exceeding 12-18 inches are possible across much of Minnesota, the National Weather Service says.
The MSHSL adjusted the start times for the Class 2A and 4A games, from 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The Class 1A and 3A games remain as scheduled for noon and 2 p.m.
The league’s executive staff and the facilities staff with the university made the decision to adjust the start times, a MSHSL spokesperson said.
Find the complete schedule for Saturday’s girls basketball tournament games here.
The Class 4A championship will be played between Rosemount and Hopkins. The Class 2A championship matchup has yet to be determined, with semifinals being played on Friday, March 13, at Williams Arena.
The MSHSL said the decision was made to “make sure that this is a safe and great experience for all,” and added adjusting the times with the projected weather “was the right thing to do for all involved.”
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