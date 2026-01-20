INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MINN. - The beginning notes of the Canadian national anthem drift up to the vaulted wooden ceilings of Bronco Arena before Falls High hosts its girls hockey games.

A team visiting this town — nicknamed the “Icebox of the Nation” on Minnesota’s northern border — might wonder why this American high school feels compelled to play “O Canada” before puck drop.

The answer? “That’s me,” Addison Brown said. “That’s us.”

Brown and teammate Lexi Wood are the last to skate onto the ice before each period, after their traditional chest-bump in the tunnel, and they’re the latest in a trickle of Canadian students to commit to many long-distance, border-crossing journeys to play for this Minnesota high school team.

Brown and Wood attend Rainy River High School, 60 miles northwest of International Falls in Ontario. They get up well before dawn and return home at all hours of the night to get to practices and games. The girls drive these miles — temperatures and time of night and U.S.-Canada political jousting be darned — to be Falls High Broncos with their teammates.

“[Teammate] Sidney Lindahl Slatinski, she stands next to me [during the anthem]. She’s trying to learn the words, said Brown, adding with a laugh: “She’s been trying to learn for the last three years.”

International Falls players Addison Brown (12) and Lexi Wood, at left, jump to chest-bump before a January game. (Cassidy Hettesheimer)

This cross-border co-op was born out of both opportunity and necessity.

Before the co-op formed in 2018, International Falls coaches worried that “there’ll be no more girls hockey here at International Falls,” athletic director Timm Ringhofer said, “because we don’t have enough girls coming out.”