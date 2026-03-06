Live: Hibbing/Chisholm secures spot in Class 1A state championship game

First period: Delano 1, Warroad 0

Delano’s Daniel Halonen opened the scoring with 9:10 remaining in the first period. He took a pass, sped down the left side, curled while switching from his backhand to forehand and slammed it in. It was Halonen’s third goal of the tournament and 42nd of the season.

— Joe Christensen

Pregame: Delano vs. Warroad

These two teams met in the Nov. 21 season opener with Delano winning 3-1.

Now the stakes are way higher, here at Grand Casino Arena, with the winner slated to face Hibbing/Chisholm in Saturday’s Class 1A championship game.

There are difference makers all over each roster. Here’s one to note: Delano senior goaltender Evan Geyen came off the bench as an injury replacement in that season opener against Warroad and has been a mainstay. Entering the state tournament, he had a 1.76 goals against average and a .919 save percentage. He was sharp again in the 6-2 state quarterfinal win over Mankato West.

Delano will need him to be on his game today, especially against Warroad’s potent top line of senior Ryan Shaugabay, junior Gavin Andersen and freshman Rodrick Jackson.