Live: Hibbing/Chisholm secures spot in Class 1A state championship game

Strib Varsity

Friday’s semifinals continue with Warroad vs. Delano in the second 1A semifinal game. The Class 2A semifinals begin with Minnetonka vs. Rosemount.

Hibbing/Chisholm defenseman Whitaker Rewertz (10) and Mahtomedi forward Easton DeZelar (15) chase the puck in the second period. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Heather Rule, Joe Christensen, Olivia Hicks and Jim Paulsen

For the Minnesota Star Tribune

Only eight teams remain in the Minnesota State High School League boys hockey state tournament. Those teams compete Friday in the big school and small-school semifinals, setting the stage for championship Saturday.

Read what happened in the Class 2A quarterfinals on Thursday and the Class 1A quarterfinals Wednesday

Follow live scoring of each game on Strib Varsity. Here is the complete bracket for 2A, and here is the bracket for 1A.

Friday’s schedule

Class 1A semifinals

11 a.m. Hibbing/Chisholm 4, Mahtomedi 2

1 p.m. Warroad vs. Delano

Class 2A semifinals

6 p.m. Rosemount vs. Minnetonka

8 p.m. Edina vs. Moorhead

Saturday’s championship schedule

Class 1A

12 p.m. Hibbing/Chisholm vs. Warroad/Delano

Class 2A

7 p.m.

End of first period: Delano 2, Warroad 0

Both teams came out flat. Delano’s first goal, at 7:50 of the period, came on one of its few early shots on goal. But by period’s end, Delano showed how explosive it can be, especially with the Halonen brothers. Warroad is getting things going, too. The shots ended up 10-9 Delano for the period.

— Joe Christensen

First period: Delano 2, Warroad 0

The Halonen brothers are at it again. After scoring the game’s first goal, Daniel Halonen made it 2-0 with 3:32 remaining in the period.

Delano fans were chanting “Mr. Hock-ey!”, but the key to that play was the pass from younger brother Lance Halonen.

— Joe Christensen

First period: Delano 1, Warroad 0

Delano’s Daniel Halonen opened the scoring with 9:10 remaining in the first period. He took a pass, sped down the left side, curled while switching from his backhand to forehand and slammed it in. It was Halonen’s third goal of the tournament and 42nd of the season.

— Joe Christensen

Pregame: Delano vs. Warroad

These two teams met in the Nov. 21 season opener with Delano winning 3-1.

Now the stakes are way higher, here at Grand Casino Arena, with the winner slated to face Hibbing/Chisholm in Saturday’s Class 1A championship game.

There are difference makers all over each roster. Here’s one to note: Delano senior goaltender Evan Geyen came off the bench as an injury replacement in that season opener against Warroad and has been a mainstay. Entering the state tournament, he had a 1.76 goals against average and a .919 save percentage. He was sharp again in the 6-2 state quarterfinal win over Mankato West.

Delano will need him to be on his game today, especially against Warroad’s potent top line of senior Ryan Shaugabay, junior Gavin Andersen and freshman Rodrick Jackson.

— Joe Christensen

Final: Hibbing/Chisholm 4, Mahtomedi 2

Hibbing/Chisholm returns to the state championship game for the first time since 1994 with a victory over the Zephyrs.

Like in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, the Bluejackets got goals from four different goal scorers. Whitaker Rewertz added an empty netter in the final minute of regulation. Mahtomedi scored with 9.4 second left.

Bluejackets goaltender Gavin Lamphere made a season-high 43 saves. Mahtomedi goaltender Jackson Chesak made 37 saves.

— Heather Rule

End of second period: Hibbing/Chisholm 3, Mahtomedi 1

Hibbing/Chisholm had a couple of chances before the horn to increase the lead, but they hold a two-goal margin at intermission. In last year’s semifinal, the Bluejackets allowed a couple of late goals in the middle period but still had a one-goal lead before letting the lead slip away in the third period. They’ll look to make sure that history doesn’t repeat itself in the next 17 minutes.

Both goaltenders coming up some big saves in this one, Jackson Chesak for Mahtomedi (17 saves) and Gavin Lamphere for the Bluejackets (33).

— Heather Rule

Mahtomedi forward Easton DeZelar (15) winds up for a shot on goal in the second period. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Second period: Hibbing/Chisholm 3, Mahtomedi 1

Goals 13 seconds apart keep this a two-goal game. Hibbing/Chisholm’s Cole Swanson made it 3-0 with a slick backhand shot in front off a spin-and-pass play from brother Tate Swanson down low.

Mahtomedi had the quick answer on a Will Seevers’ goal to make it 3-1 with 4:14 left in the second period. Tommy Boe slid the bouncing puck across to Seevers for the assist.

— Heather Rule

Mahtomedi forward Will Seevers (17) shoots to score for Mahtomedi in the second period. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Hibbing/Chisholm forward Ben Galli (12) celebrates with the bench after scoring in the second period. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Second period: Hibbing/Chisholm 2, Mahtomedi 0

Hibbing/Chisholm doubled its lead early in the second period with a power-play goal from Ben Galli. Whitaker Rewertz fed Galli in the slot for his 13th goal of the season.

The Zephyrs got their second power-play of the game soon after but are 0-for-2 with the man advantage so far today.

— Heather Rule

End of first period: Hibbing/Chisholm 1, Mahtomedi 0

Hibbing/Chisholm forward Tate Swanson (8) falls on Mahtomedi goaltender Jackson Chesak (30) while he was trying to stop the puck in the first period. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Once things settled down after the opening goal from Hibbing/Chisholm, Mahtomedi got to work peppering the goaltender with shots. The Zephyrs lead in that category 19-10 through the first period with a clear shoot-first mentality.

The Bluejackets have 1:20 of power-play time to start the second period.

— Heather Rule

First period: Hibbing/Chisholm 1, Mahtomedi

Hibbing/CHisholm defenseman Jackson Strukel (28) celebrates scoring in the first minute of the game in the first period. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Bluejackets grabbed the early on Jackson Strukel’s 10th goal of the season. He took the puck into the zone and popped a high shot just 17 seconds into the game.

Mahtomedi got the first power play of the game but failed to cash in.

— Heather Rule

Pregame: No. 4 seed Mahtomedi vs. No 1 seed Hibbing/Chisholm

Welcome to Semifinal Friday, one of the best days in the high school hockey year.

The first game of the day features No. 4 seed Mahtomedi (18-9-2) vs. No. 1 seed Hibbing/Chisholm (25-2-2). In last year’s semifinals, the Bluejackets were upset 7-5 after leading eventual champion East Grand Forks 5-2. The Bluejackets will look to reach the state title game for the first time since 1994.

Mahtomedi has been to the title game more recently, winning its only two championships in 2020 and 2023. Those are also the only two years the Zephyrs won their state semifinal games, with an all-time record of 2-7 in semis in their 16 previous trips to the tournament. This is their 17th state tournament since 1992.

These two teams met on Dec. 20. The penalty-filled contest resulted in a 7-4 Hibbing/Chisholm win. Bluejackets sophomore Cole Swanson had a hat trick and a six-point game.

— Heather Rule

